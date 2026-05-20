STOKKE EXPANDS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER PRESENCE WITH LAUNCH OF CANADIAN WEBSITE, BRINGING FAMILIES CLOSER THAN EVER

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Stokke, the renowned Scandinavian brand behind the YOYO Stroller, Sleepi Crib and Tripp Trapp® high chair, is excited to announce the official launch of its Canadian e-commerce site. This milestone marks an exciting step forward in the brand's commitment to better serve families across Canada by offering a seamless, direct-to-consumer shopping experience.

For the first time, Canadian parents and caregivers will be able to shop Stokke's thoughtfully designed product portfolio directly from the brand, expanding access to its iconic offerings while strengthening its connection with families nationwide, with free shipping on orders over $50.

The launch reflects Stokke's ongoing mission to support parents at every stage of their journey, making it easier than ever to discover products designed to bring children closer to their caregivers and foster meaningful everyday moments.

With this expansion, Stokke reinforces its commitment to accessibility, convenience, and community, ensuring that more families can experience its signature blend of Scandinavian design, quality craftsmanship, and purposeful innovation.

The Canadian site will feature a curated assortment of Stokke's most beloved products across categories, providing parents with solutions designed to support children from newborn through early childhood. The site will be available in both English and French, reflecting Stokke's commitment to serving all Canadian families in the language they most prefer.

This launch represents more than just an e-commerce expansion, it's a meaningful investment in Canadian families and a continued effort to meet parents where they are, with the tools and products they need to raise confident, connected children.

For more information and to shop the collection, visit https://www.stokke.com/CAN/en-ca/home.

ABOUT STOKKE

Founded in Ålesund, Norway in 1932, Stokke is a proud Norwegian company globally recognized for best-in-class solutions in high chairs, strollers, nurseries, baby carriers, and more. Merging Scandinavian design with innovation, Stokke creates premium products that encourage healthy child development and nurture family bonding. The mission is simple: to Growing confident kids through moments of family connection. With connection, safety, and exploration as our foundation, Stokke transforms this promise into action by making innovative products that promote parent-child closeness, exemplified by the iconic Tripp Trapp® chair. Their commitment to sustainability drives the use of durable, high-quality materials, vital for crafting long-lasting products with grow-with-your-child functionality and timeless design.

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SOURCE Stokke