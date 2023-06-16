Riders can take the bus for only $1 on Saturday, June 17

LAVAL, QC, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Tomorrow, on June 17, all day long, all STL riders will be able to take the bus for $1 only, due to a smog alert issued by Environment Canada. This special rate will be in effect on the entire regular network of the STL, including buses and shared taxis, for riders paying in cash, credit or debit on board.

Launched in 2008, the STL's Smog Alert is a unique initiative in Canada. It aims to promote the use of public transit rather than the car when the air quality deteriorates to the point of falling below acceptable standards.

The STL monitors Environment Canada smog alerts until Labor Day.

About the Société de transport de Laval

Relying on a dedicated team of more than 1,100 employees, the STL develops and operates an integrated network of buses, school transportation, shared taxis and paratransit. The STL's regular bus network has 46 lines, some 2,700 stops and covers nearly 1,500 kilometers in Laval. stlaval.ca

