LAVAL, QC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Environment Canada having lifted its smog warning for the Laval area, the Société de transport de Laval (STL) is ending its special $1 fare promotion in effect since June 6. Consequently, as of tomorrow, June 8, the single fare will return to its regular rate of $3.50 on STL's entire regular network (buses and collective taxis).

The STL salutes and thanks all those who have chosen to leave their car at home and opt for public transit, thus contributing to improving air quality.

Launched in 2008, the STL's Smog Alert is a unique initiative in Canada. It aims to promote the use of public transit rather than the car when the air quality deteriorates to the point of falling below acceptable standards.

The STL monitors Environment Canada smog alerts until Labor Day.

If a new smog alert is issued by Environment Canada, the STL will post a message on its website, social media, travel information tools and in a newsletter to its subscribers, in addition to communicating the information to media.

