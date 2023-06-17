Starting tomorrow: return to regular fare on STL buses

LAVAL, QC, June 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Environment Canada having lifted its smog warning for the Laval area, the Société de transport de Laval (STL) is ending its special $1 fare promotion in effect since this morning, June 17. Therefore, as of tomorrow, June 18, the single fare will return to its regular rate of $3.50 on the entire regular network of the STL, including buses and collective taxis.

The STL extends its appreciation and gratitude to all those who have opted for public transit and left their cars at home, thus contributing to the improvement of air quality.

Launched in 2008, the STL's Smog Alert is a unique initiative in Canada. It aims to promote the use of public transit rather than the car when the air quality deteriorates to the point of falling below acceptable standards.

The STL monitors Environment Canada smog alerts until Labor Day. In the event of a new smog alert issued by Environment Canada, the STL will post a message on its website, social media, travel information tools and in a newsletter to its subscribers. The information will also be communicated to the media.

