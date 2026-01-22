STL completes successful trial of Multi-Core Fibre (MCF) with Colt in the UK, powering next-gen optical connectivity

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced the successful collaboration with Colt Technology Services (Colt) for the Multi-Core Fibre (MCF) trials executed across Colt's London metro optical network in London, UK. This marks a significant milestone in real-world validation of MCF technology as a sustainable, high-capacity, cost-efficient backbone for next-generation networks supporting AI, cloud, and digital services.

During the trial, STL's Multiverse™ Multi-Core 4-core Fibre--built in the same cladding diameter as standard single-mode fibre (SMF)--was deployed. The trial was conducted within the London Metro network between two Colt PoPs, covering distances of ~ 9 km and 63 km. An 800 Gbps line rate was achieved with validation performed for 100GE and 400GE services. Comprehensive testing was carried out, including Chromatic Dispersion (CD), Polarization Mode Dispersion (PMD), Crosstalk, Throughput, Fault analysis, OTDR, Loss, and Optical Return Loss (ORL) measurements, all of which delivered satisfactory results.

STL's MCF packs 4-cores into the same cladding diameter as standard single-mode fibre (SMF), keeping coating size at 250/200 micrometres and achieving ultra-high transmission capacity per fibre within the same diameter.

STL is among the first companies globally to take MCF from lab to real-world environments, spanning underground and duct networks with a complete ecosystem of fibres, cables, and termination solutions.

Buddy Bayer, Chief Operating Officer, Colt Technology Services, said: "As demand for network capacity surges, customers need more bandwidth without compromising security, performance, or sustainability. At Colt, we're pushing the boundaries of optical networking, and this pilot marks a breakthrough across Europe and the USA. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering future-ready, sustainable networks that meet growing needs without costing the earth."

"Partnerships like these exemplify how collaborative innovation can accelerate the evolution of optical infrastructure," added Dr. Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL, "STL's Multiverse MCF portfolio is engineered to meet the high-density, ultra-low latency, and resilient connectivity demands of AI, hyperscale cloud, and next-generation digital ecosystems worldwide."

