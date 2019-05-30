StillCanna Strengthens Board with Business and Finance Veteran Warren Robinson

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) ("STIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Warren Robinson to its Board of Directors. In conjunction with the appointment of Mr. Robinson as director, the Company's CFO Joel Leonard has resigned from the Board of Directors. Mr. Leonard will continue to operate as the Company's CFO.

Mr. Robinson will assist StillCanna in its capital markets activities as well as in identifying global expansion initiatives. Mr. Robinson will use his wealth of knowledge and experience to help with increasing the Company's reach amongst institutional investors and provide the Company with a greater depth of expertise in corporate finance, capital raising/structuring, and mergers & acquisitions activity.

"Mr. Robinson is a proven deal originator with decades of experience in financing and advising growth companies," stated Jason Dussault CEO, "we are excited to have an active board member like Mr. Robinson to help initiate further growth opportunities for StillCanna."

Mr. Robinson is CEO of Atlas Capital Inc., an Exempt Market Dealer, which is registered to operate in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. Atlas is a hybrid firm, with the ability to operate in diversified sectors and has a pool of investors and relationships that enable a merchant style of approach to dealings. Mr. Robinson has spent his career in institutional finance including advising, SAF Group, a Private Equity firm with over $1.5 billion in active investments. From 2009 to 2014 Mr. Robinson was Managing Director at Haywood Securities, an investment dealer. Prior to working at Haywood, Mr. Robinson was a Partner at Tristone Capital, a Calgary based energy boutique, that was acquired by Macquarie Capital in 2009.

"I believe StillCanna has an early leadership position in the European marketplace and the industry opportunity in Europe is extensive. I am very excited to be working with Jason and the StillCanna team as we develop the business as well as explore international partnerships and acquisitions," commented Mr. Robinson.

About StillCanna Inc.

StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.StillCanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large scale CBD extraction in Europe. The Company believes its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, which is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE StillCanna Inc.

For further information: On Behalf of the Board, Joel Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: joel@StillCanna.com, Phone: 778-838-3692