Stern Cohen Accountants Wins ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Accounting Platinum Award for Client Service Excellence

Stern Cohen Accountants also received the Gold Award for Employee Satisfaction

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Stern Cohen Accountants, a full service accounting firm in Toronto, Canada has again been named a winner of ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting™ Awards for client and employee satisfaction. Stern Cohen Accountants received client satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from over 88% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 48%.

This is Stern Cohen's 11th consecutive win for industry-leading client service and its 5th consecutive win for employee satisfaction.

"Business owners rely on us as a true extension of their team," said Richard Mendelsohn, CPA, CA, Ph.D., Partner at Stern Cohen Accountants. "Our expertise helps entrepreneurs stay focused on growing their businesses, and allows them to make confident, strategic decisions throughout the year."

"Excellent client service starts with a team that feels supported and set up to succeed," said Laura Gay, CPA, CA, Partner, Not-for-Profit Specialist at Stern Cohen Accountants. "The positive experience our employees are reporting translates into continuity for our clients. It's a win win."

2026 Results:

Stern Cohen Accountants earned a Net Promoter® Score of 87.1% from clients, more than two times the industry's NPS average of 38%.

Stern Cohen Accountants received an eNPS score of 76.5% from employees, which exceeds the 50% global eNPS standard for excellence.

Through the survey, clients and staff had the opportunity to provide testimonials which are publicly available on both Stern Cohen's and ClearlyRated's websites.

About Stern Cohen Accountants

Stern Cohen Accountants is a full service accounting firm in Toronto, Canada. Our Chartered Professional Accountants and specialists provide financial statements (audit, review, compilation), tax, advisory, bookkeeping, payroll, fractional CFO, and estate planning services for business owners and not-for-profit organizations in Toronto and beyond. For more information, visit www.sterncohen.com or call 416-967-5100.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting™ awards recognize accounting firms that deliver outstanding client and employee experiences, based on third-party, statistically valid satisfaction surveys. Results are measured using established benchmarks and the Net Promoter Score (NPS) framework--so the recognition reflects real feedback from verified respondents, not nominations or self-reported ratings.

