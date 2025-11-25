SteriPro International and Getinge Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Off-Site Sterile Processing Capacity Across North America

Partnership combines SteriPro's off-site reprocessing expertise with Getinge's equipment, automation, and digital workflow solutions to support safer, more scalable surgical services.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - SteriPro International Inc., Canada's leading provider of outsourced medical device reprocessing services, today announced a strategic partnership with Getinge USA Sales, LLC that aims to reinforce safer workflows and deliver a scalable model for the future of surgical services within Sterile Processing departments across North America.

The partnership brings together two complementary strengths: SteriPro's deep expertise in operating large-scale off-site reprocessing centers and Getinge's proven leadership in sterile processing equipment, automation, and digital workflow solutions. Working together, the companies will provide hospitals with a more complete, end-to-end pathway for optimizing sterile processing--from designing and operating high-performance off-site centers to integrating technology that supports full visibility, traceability, and efficiency across the instrument lifecycle.

By combining SteriPro's operational model with Getinge's technology portfolio, the collaboration is designed to help healthcare facilities raise quality, increase transparency, and achieve meaningful cost efficiencies while building a more resilient sterile processing infrastructure across North America.

"Partnering with Getinge is a catalyst for scaling SteriPro's off-site reprocessing center model through a growing network of Reprocessing Centers of Excellence," said Ajay K Jain, Managing Partner, SteriPro International Inc. "Our ethos has always been grounded in investing in exceptional people, fostering strong education, adhering to rigorous quality and accreditation standards, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to patient safety. Together with Getinge, we are redefining what safe, scalable, and resilient sterile processing looks like for hospitals, built on a new generation of off-site Reprocessing Centers of Excellence."

From Getinge's perspective, the collaboration extends the reach of its sterile processing solutions into an established off-site operating model.

"SteriPro operates one of the largest off-site reprocessing centers in North America and supports hospitals with comprehensive medical device reprocessing expertise," said Julia Elner, Senior National Director Sales, Surgical Workplaces, Infection Control and Digital Health Solutions, North America, Getinge. "We are thrilled for this partnership and the ability to offer hospitals across North America a more complete, end-to-end pathway for optimizing Sterile Processing--from designing and operating high-performance off-site centers to integrating technology for full visibility, traceability, and efficiency."

Together, SteriPro and Getinge intend to support health systems as they look to modernize their sterile processing strategies, manage growing surgical volumes, and build long-term resilience without compromising safety or compliance.

About SteriPro International Inc.

SteriPro is Canada's leading provider of outsourced medical device reprocessing services, specializing in the design, operation, and optimization of high-performance Sterile Processing environments. Headquartered in Mississauga, SteriPro has been operating one the largest Accredited off-site reprocessing centers in North America for the past 14 years and supports hospitals across Canada with end-to-end MDR expertise, including workflow design, quality management, validation services, onsite management services, contingency, logistics, staffing, and compliance.

SteriPro is recognized for delivering reproducible quality, operational resilience, and rapid scalability. Their on-site and off-site service models help healthcare organizations maintain capacity, control costs, and meet strict regulatory and accreditation standards, all while ensuring safe, consistent instrument preparation for patient care. SteriPro currently provides Onsite Services to the largest public system Chicago, IL.

About Getinge

Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows, including offerings for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing, and life science applications. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide, and its products are sold in more than 135 countries.

Media Contacts: For SteriPro International Inc., Ajay Jain, Managing Partner, Phone: 905-766-4051, Email: [email protected]; For Getinge USA Sales, LLC, Tom Meevis, VP Commercial Strategy and Communications, Phone: (416) 254-5054, Email: [email protected]