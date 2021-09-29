Stephano Group Ltd, family-owned and operated for over 40 years, announces minority investment to support continued growth and expansion

The company has seen tremendous growth in the last five years, driving sales through retail and food service channels in both Canada and the US, and is on a mission to become a top producer of cereal and nutritional bar products in North America. With strong emphasis on sustainability, Stephano Group prides itself on running the business on the foundation of their family values, putting its commitment to quality and outstanding customer service at the center of everything they do.

With the support of CBGF, Stephano Group will use the proceeds of this raise to increase sales and marketing efforts, expand corporate infrastructure, and grow its manufacturing capacity. "We are very excited about this new chapter for Stephano Group. This investment will allow the company to have more fluid growth and enable us to meet our growth targets over the next few years," says Noah Frank, President, Stephano Group Ltd. "We believe that along with their financial backing, the CBGF team provides a measure of support and guidance which will serve the company well over the coming years. We are thrilled to have them on board".

Founded in Ottawa in 1978, husband and wife Steve (Stephano) Frank and Annette Blaeske saw a need for innovative product offerings in the granola cereal marketplace. Together, they expanded the business into a CPG manufacturing company for the Canadian retail and food service sectors. By the 1990s, the second generation, Noah and Sean Frank, began working alongside their parents to help run the family business.

In 2009, Stephano Group relocated to Toronto and began focusing on its private label and contract manufacturing offerings. With the rapidly growing demand for its products, Noah and Sean took on a more prominent role within the business to continue their parent's legacy. "As our first family-owned and operated investment, we are extremely proud to partner with the Frank family as they continue on their mission of growing Stephano Group into a leading private label manufacturer of high-quality breakfast and snack products in North America. We are excited to help the second-generation sons continue in their parents' footsteps and believe they have the experience to execute on their bold plans for growth," shares George Rossolatos, CEO of CBGF.

About Stephano Group Ltd

Stephano Group Ltd. is a manufacturer of cereal and granola products. Headquartered in Etobicoke, Ontario, the company produces and provides cold cereal, hot cereal, and cereal / nutritional bar products and snacks on a private label or co-manufactured basis. Stephano's ten production lines produce a range of breakfast and snack products which include Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, allergen-controlled, and Kosher-certified capabilities.

About the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF)

Launched in 2018, the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) provides long-term, patient, minority capital to ambitious entrepreneurs to fund growth and expansion of mid-market businesses in Canada with investments between $3 and $20 million. An evergreen investment fund with capital commitments of $545 million from Canadian financial institutions, CBGF is committed to long-term partnerships with the companies it invests in. As part of its mission to drive growth, CBGF connects its partner businesses to its broad network of experienced business leaders and sector experts to help them achieve their full potential.

SOURCE Stephano Group

For further information: Noah Frank, [email protected], 416-910-9487