Stéphane Paquet takes over management of Montréal International

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal International is thrilled to announce the appointment of Stéphane Paquet as Chief Executive Officer of the organization. He will take up his position on January 1, replacing Hubert Bolduc.

Stéphane Paquet, Chief Executive Officer of Montréal International. (CNW Group/Montréal International)

A prominent role within Montréal International

After a stint as a business journalist and Québec's Delegate General in London, Stéphane Paquet joined Montréal International four years ago. He has since become highly familiar with the organization and its various challenges. When he arrived, he was appointed Vice President, Investment Greater Montréal, a role that involved attracting foreign investors to the area. In light of the successes he achieved, his duties were expanded to include international organizations in the fall of 2017.

Quotations

"Following a rigorous selection process conducted with the help of a recruiting firm, we analyzed dozens of internal and external applications. Stéphane stood out thanks to his vision for the future and his knowledge of the organization and its tactical and business development challenges. The selection committee unanimously recommended his appointment to the Board of Directors." – Jean Laurin, President of the Board of Directors, Montréal International

"First, I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their trust. The vision I've presented is based on the steady growth of our business lines, namely attracting talent, international organizations, entrepreneurs and foreign direct investment. To achieve this, I can rely on an outstanding team that is the envy of many organizations focusing on foreign investment in Canada and around the world, as our results and the many awards we've won in recent years show." – Stéphane Paquet

About Montréal International (www.montrealinternational.com)

Created in 1996, Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community and the City of Montréal. MI's mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, strategic workers and international students by offering them support services tailored to their needs.

