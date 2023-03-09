Step Outside the Box This Event Season with Bradshaw Catering

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Bradshaw Catering is pulling out all the stops to ensure a custom tailored experience for every single one of their clients. The company provides a wide range of catering services for varying social, private and corporate events. More information on their offerings can be found at https://www.bradshawcatering.com/#Services

Their newest additions to their services includes a mobile bar staffed with certified mixologists, mobile hand stretched and fired pizzas, and the ultimate surf and turf menu. Their personal approach and attention to detail create a unique and exceptional client experience, allowing clients to leave their stress behind when planning their next event. Whether you're looking for a formal private dining experience, an elevated grazing atmosphere, or a rustic casual affair, Bradshaw Catering has you and your needs covered.

Created and Founded by husband and wife team, Chef Michael Bradshaw and Alexandra Bradshaw, with a combined experience of over 25 years in the restaurant industry, Bradshaw Catering is changing the reputation of catering. Say goodbye to being boxed into boring menus and mediocrity, and hello to curated excellence. Bold and exciting flavours meld with a fresh and unique ambience personalized for each event. Designed to wow, and excite, Chef Mike's menu offerings know no limits and are anything but standard.

"Our two biggest passions are food and people." Says Chef Mike Bradshaw, "Bringing people together, and exceeding their expectations, there really isn't anything like it. I've been in the restaurant industry for over 20 years, and the smile on a clients face when we set up an event and execute it beyond their imagination, it's everything to [Alex] and I."

Celebrate your event in proper style with ease by working with Bradshaw Catering to create the ultimate stand out affair. Their new mobile bar and pizza ovens are the perfect way to kick off the spring and summer seasons, and an epic way to shake up this cold weather! Think dessert pizzas paired with trending cocktails - Negroni, Sbagliato, with Prosecco in it. Talk about kicking off a party with style and substance.

Not only will you be able to rest easy leading up to your event, but you'll be able to relax throughout the day and night, knowing that Bradshaw Catering has also taken care of the food and bar styling, display set up, and presentation. They work with your theme to ensure cohesive and aesthetically pleasing layouts that are picture perfect.

"Bradshaw Catering quite literally was the best decision I made when it came to my wedding. We even booked a private dining experience with them to help us celebrate our first anniversary." Angie Taylor, a return client for Bradshaw Catering, told us. "I couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate such an important milestone with the people I love."

Spring into event season with one less item on your to do list, with featured services such as:

Mobile Bar with concierge service, provided by incredible Mixologists

Hand thrown pizza's, made fresh in front of your guests

Surf and Turf buffets

Plated Meals

Private Dining Experiences

And more…

More information about Bradshaw Catering and their show-stopping services are available by visiting https://www.bradshawcatering.com

SOURCE Bradshaw Catering

For further information: [email protected]