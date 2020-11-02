SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Stelpro Group, owner of Stelpro, the North American leader in the electric heating industry, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Flextherm, the leader in the electric floor heating industry.

Flextherm was founded in 1991 by Philippe Charron, who brought a new vision to the market. Sustained work with the standard-setting bodies made it possible to revolutionize the industry by certifying heating cable installations directly on plywood, making the technology accessible to a greater number of people. Many other innovations, including a complete range of heating cable products and controls and focus on quality and service helped build a strong brand over the years and raised the company to the enviable status it has today.

"We are excited about rolling out the full potential of the synergy between Groupe Stelpro and Flextherm, which is based on common values such as manufacturing in Quebec, continuous innovation and high quality and service standards," said Yves Chabot, President of Groupe Stelpro. "Over the past few years, we have greatly expanded our portfolio of heating cable products. The expertise of the Flextherm team and its leading-edge manufacturing processes will contribute to the growth of this important niche for Stelpro."

"I'm very proud of what I've managed to build with my team. Flextherm is a Quebec entrepreneurial success story whose influence is spreading beyond Quebec. I'm confident that the company's continued development will be in good hands with Groupe Stelpro, another successful Quebec company that shares our family culture and values," said Philippe Charron.

Flextherm will retain its structure, independent of Stelpro, and its production activities will continue to take place at its Longueuil plant. The Flextherm, True Comfort and Flexdeco product lines will continue to be available through their respective distribution channels, and the same teams of sales and customer service experts will provide the service.

With this acquisition, the Stelpro Group continues to consolidate its leading position in the North American electric heating market. Aside from Stelpro and Flextherm, the Stelpro Group includes controls manufacturer Synapse Électronique and Stello, a joint venture with Hydro-Québec subsidiary Hilo, which is developing a complete ecosystem of products for the smart home and energy consumption management. The Stelpro Group is also a shareholder in Nowa, a leader in water damage protection, and Lancey Energy Storage, a French start-up that develops smart electric heating appliances with a built-in battery that's in line with the energy transition movement.

About the Stelpro Group

Stelpro Group is a family-owned Quebec company founded in 1981 that offers solutions that meet the needs of users efficiently with the aim of optimizing their comfort, enhancing the value of each living space and promoting better energy management. The North American leader in its field, Groupe Stelpro employs over 600 people and has plants in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Longueuil and Shawinigan. Stelpro is a member of Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club, and Les Affaires newspaper ranks it as one of Quebec's top companies.

About Flextherm

Founded in 1991, Flextherm, the leader in floor heating systems, honours its promise to provide "A unique experience and an expert to guide you along the way." Its team of 30 specialists serves customers before, during and after their projects to guarantee it delivers not only reliable, durable and high-performance products, but also ones they will appreciate for a long time to come. The company has a 50,000-square-foot plant in Longueuil.

SOURCE Stelpro Group

For further information: Stelpro, Media Relations, Stéphane Lettre,450-441-0101, ext. 1460