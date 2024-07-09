Stellantis Commemorates Opening of State-of-the-art Mopar Parts Distribution Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada

WINDSOR, ON, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ --

Stellantis North America officially commemorated the opening of a new, state-of-the-art Mopar Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 9, 2024, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. The PDC represents an investment of $25.1 million CAD ($18.2 million USD / €16.9) and will employ more than 170 workers. Shown on stage for the ribbon cutting (from left to right) are: Anthony Fioritto II, Stellantis director of supply chain engineering; Troy Nibbe, Stellantis regional PDC operations director; Melody Pedersen, Unifor Local 1285 shop chair; Mike Koval Jr., Stellantis senior vice president and head of Mopar North America; Partick Brown, Mayor of Brampton and Eduardo Escobedo, Brampton PDC Plant Manager.

Stellantis North America officially commemorated the recent opening of a new, state-of-the-art Mopar Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) today in Brampton, Ontario, with a ribbon-cutting event at the facility. The PDC represents an investment of $25.1 million CAD ($18.2 million USD / €16.9) and will employ more than 170 Canadian workers.

Executives, including Mike Koval Jr., senior vice president, head of Mopar North America, Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton, national and Unifor local 1285 leaders provided remarks to commemorate the PDC opening in front of various Canadian federal and provincial government officials, Stellantis dealer representatives and facility employees.

"The opening of our new Mopar Parts Distribution Centre in Brampton represents a significant milestone for Mopar and Stellantis and is further proof of our ongoing investment in enhancing operational excellence," said Koval. "We're bringing the latest technology and innovation into our facility to support our dedicated Unifor-represented employees. This new, state-of-the-art workplace will improve efficiency for our dealers and customers while ensuring that we can quickly deliver the right part at the right time every time."

Built strategically to support Stellantis dealerships and customers in Ontario, Quebec and Eastern Canada, the 513,000-square-foot facility houses close to 55,000 parts and has capacity to ship up to an estimated 2 million orders annually.

"The opening of the new Mopar Parts Distribution Centre is a tremendous milestone for the City of Brampton," said Mayor Patrick Brown. "This state-of-the-art facility not only highlights Stellantis' commitment to innovation and operational excellence, but also brings significant economic benefits to our community by bringing over 170 jobs to Brampton. Congratulations to the team at Stellantis for being at the forefront of technological advancements that align with sustainable practices, reinforcing Brampton's position as a hub for cutting-edge industry developments."

State-of-the-art AutoStore technology and service training

The new Mopar PDC in Brampton is the first Stellantis facility in North America to use the innovative AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system.

Cutting-edge tech used in industrial warehousing globally, the AutoStore system in Brampton uses 27 robots equipped with advanced picking functions to navigate tracks built above a 16-foot-tall grid stocked with parts. The robots quickly retrieve various parts from one of 43,000 bins stacked within 11,700 square feet of storage space. The robots transport the chosen parts directly to various production stations where PDC employees pack and process the final shipments.

The AutoStore system significantly increases the speed, precision and reliability of parts procurement within the PDC, leading to on-time shipping while also reducing the floorspace needed to house the immense supply of parts.

A state-of-the-art service training centre located within the new Brampton PDC offers 12,000 square feet of dedicated space for classroom teaching and garage space for hands-on technical instruction.

Dare Forward 2030 Strategic Plan

The Mopar PDC in Brampton is one of 21 current facilities in North America that supply replacement and custom parts to dealerships and aftermarket customers. To support Stellantis' goal of reducing its carbon emissions as outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Mopar has tactically reduced the parts storage footprint in the Eastern Canada market by combining the former Montreal and Mississauga PDC facilities into one, while further reducing the physical footprint needed for the Brampton PDC using the AutoStore system.

"We're truly committed to better serving our customers and caring for the environment as part of this market for the long haul," added Koval.

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

SOURCE Stellantis

Dan Reid, (248) 512-0366 (office), (248) 202-7697 (cell), [email protected]; Daniela Ferro, (519) 973-2869 (office), (519) 984-1215 (cell), [email protected]