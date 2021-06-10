Stelco Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

HAMILTON, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Stelco Holdings Inc. ("Stelco" or the "Company"), (TSX: STLC) today announced the voting results from the election of the Company's board of directors ("Board") at its annual general and special meeting ("Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") held today.

The nine (9) candidates nominated for election to the Board, and listed in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated May 4, 2021, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Monty Baker 70,918,836 99.60% 284,659 0.40% Michael Dees 64,017,553 89.91% 7,185,942 10.09% Alan Goldberg 69,000,074 96.91% 2,203,421 3.09% Alan Kestenbaum 68,783,242 96.60% 2,420,253 3.40% Jacob Lew 68,996,324 96.90% 2,207,171 3.10% Michael Mueller 70,173,293 99.31% 490,202 0.69% Heather Ross 69,296,984 97.32% 1,906,511 2.68% Indira Samarasekera 70,889,023 99.56% 314,472 0.44% Daryl Wilson 71,198,514 99.99% 4,981 0.01%

A majority of Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of (i) a resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders; and (ii) a resolution approving and ratifying the Company's adoption of the advance notice provisions included in the Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 relating to advance notice nominations of directors.

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. In addition to being North America's only integrated producer of pig iron, Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are regional distributors of steel products. At Stelco, we understand the importance of our business reflecting the communities we serve and are committed to diversity and inclusion as a core part of our workplace culture, in part, through active participation in the BlackNorth Initiative.

