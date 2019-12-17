Stelco Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Stelco Holdings Inc. ("Stelco" or the "Company") (TSX: STLC) today announced that Don Newman, Chief Financial Officer, has advised the Company that effective January 5, 2020, he will resign from the organization for personal family reasons.

Alan Kestenbaum, Stelco's Executive Chairman noted: "Don ably performed his functions during his tenure with the organization and we wish him much success in the future".

Mr. Roy Collins, Vice-President, Internal Audit, will be assuming the role of interim CFO. Mr. Collins joined the Stelco Inc. Accounting Department in 1988 and has served in a variety of capacities including General Manager, Internal Audit & Financial Compliance and Corporate Controller. The Company has engaged an executive search firm to assist in recruiting a new CFO.

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel services centres, which are regional distributers of steel products.

