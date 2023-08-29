STEER Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - STEER Technologies Inc. ("STEER" or the "Company") (TSXV: STER), (OTCQX: STEEF), an integrated ESG technology platform, today announced and filed its Q2 interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("Q2 2023"). All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.1

Selected Financial Highlights

The following provides a summary of the Financial Results of the Company. For detailed information please refer to STEER's Q2 2023 Interim Financial Statements and its Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the quarter-ended June 30, 2023 (the "Q2 2023 MD&A"), filed on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com .







For the

three

months

ended June

30, 2023

For the

three

months

ended June

30, 2022

For the six

months

ended

June 30,

2023

For the six

months

ended June

30, 2022

REVENUE

$ 1,006,817 $ 15,048,939 $ 16,235,838 $ 25,783,455

COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES

Cost of revenue



1,818,078

15,313,179

17,252,098

27,058,663

General and administration



1,372 ,608

1,850,006

2,781,804

3,854,390

Operational support



833,625

4,189,919

2,950,154

7,891,127

Research and development



145,031

685,425

423,845

1,422,904

Sales and marketing



259,016

525,349

810,099

1,116,464

Amortization



196,865

286,559

393,734

951,097

Depreciation



90,471

383,417

549,338

740,206

Total operating expenses



4,715,694

23,233,854

25,161,072

43,034,851

OPERATING LOSS



(3,708,877)

(8,184,915)

(8,925,234)

(17,251,396)























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)

















Government grants



-

631,653

-

1,654,467

Foreign exchange gain

(loss)



143,436

(12,743)

111,837

(20,687)

Interest expenses



(391,558)

(284,021)

(835,584)

(524,349)

Interest income



7,060

61

11,585

118

Gain from sale of equipment



-

12,628

(24,770)

32,198

Gain or Loss on

Termination



-

47,684

96,596

134,458

Fair value loss on

investment



-

-

(30,704)

132

Gain from Spin off B2B

Marketplace



-

-

35,946,312

-

NET LOSS/PROFIT

BEFORE INCOME

TAXES

$ (3,949,939) $ (7,789,653) $ 26,350,038 $ (15,975,059)

Deferred income tax

recovery



-

13,048

-

16,417

NET LOSS/PROFIT



(3,949,939)

(7,776,605)

26,350,038

(15,958,643)

Cumulative translation

adjustment



35,172

44,864

11,243

21,875

NET LOSS/PROFIT AND

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS/PROFIT



(3,914,767)

(7,731,741)

26,361,281

(15,936,768)

Loss per share – Basic and diluted

$ (0.03) $ (0.06) $ 0.21 $ (0.14)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic and diluted



123,902,409

130,929,814

126,899,917

114,710,3311































____________________ 1 All figures are accurate to the hundreds



Furthermore, STEER announces a change to its senior management team with Jason Xie stepping down as the Company's Chief Financial Officer due to personal reasons. Mr. Xie will continue to provide assistance to the Company on a temporary and part-time basis as part of the Company's transition process to an interim CFO.

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform that moves people and delivers things through subscription and on-demand services. The Company's goal is to build a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, STEER EV, and on-demand services incorporating delivery, B2B marketplace, Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) and rideshare businesses. The Company's platform is also powered by EcoCRED, its big data, analytics and machine learning engine which seeks to capture, analyze, parse and report on key data points in ways that measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets.

For more about the Company, visit www.steeresg.com.



Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to the Company's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, and the company's forward plans to rebrand. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events, such as those pertaining to success of the Company's financial performance going forward from the above Q2 2023 results, may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2022 (filed on SEDAR on May 1, 2023) and its interim MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2023 (filed on SEDAR on May 30, 2023) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

