Steelhead LNG Initiates New Legal Proceedings Against Cedar LNG in British Columbia; Receives Three New United States Patents

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Steelhead LNG, a Vancouver-based developer in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, today announced the filing of new legal proceedings against Cedar LNG, Pembina Pipeline Corporation and ARC Resources Ltd. in British Columbia in relation to the Cedar LNG Project.

Steelhead LNG alleges in this new claim that each of the defendants wilfully and improperly exploited information supplied by Steelhead LNG to ARC Resources relating to the development of liquefied natural gas facilities in British Columbia for the benefit of Cedar LNG. The lawsuit seeks to suspend ARC Resources' participation in the Cedar LNG Project, secure damages from the defendants for the unauthorized use and exploitation of Steelhead LNG's information, and obtain an injunction to prevent further wrongful acts.

"It is evident to Steelhead that, without relying on ARC Resources' capacity commitment—enabled by what Steelhead believes to be a pattern of wilful and wrongful conduct—Cedar LNG and Pembina would not have been able to secure the substantial financial commitments necessary to reach a positive final investment decision," said Victor Ojeda, President of Steelhead LNG. "While Steelhead remains open to pursuing an amicable resolution, ARC, Pembina, and Cedar have shown little interest in doing so. As a result, Steelhead has no choice but to seek judicial intervention."

Marty Proctor, the former CEO of Seven Generations Energy and a current director of ARC Resources, is also named as a defendant in the proceedings.

Steelhead LNG holds patents regarding its LNG export facility solution in Canada, the United States, Korea, Australia, and Mexico. Steelhead LNG is also pleased to announce it was recently issued three new patents in the United States, protecting expanded versions of its innovative near shore LNG facility design.

Separately, Steelhead LNG is continuing its patent infringement litigation in Korea against Cedar LNG and Samsung Heavy Industries in relation to Steelhead LNG's Korea patent. That action is ongoing.

