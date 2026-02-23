Steelforce Packaging Appoints Brion S. Talley as CEO, North America

Appointment Reinforces Company's Long-Term Commitment to Strategic Growth in the North American Market

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- As part of its broader global growth strategy, Steelforce Packaging has organized its North American operations under the newly established Steelforce America entity. This structure reflects the company's recognition of increasing demand and the need for expanded leadership, infrastructure, and commercial focus to support long-term growth in the North American market.

Brion S Talley, CEO, North America.

Steelforce Packaging today announced the appointment of Brion S. Talley as CEO, North America. In this role, Talley will lead the company's regional strategy, commercial operations, and long-term growth initiatives across North America.

As Steelforce Packaging's North American operations matured toward the end of 2024, leadership began evaluating what would be needed to elevate the business to its next phase of development. The answer required more than growth -- it required leadership capable of strengthening long-term relationships, sharpening strategic positioning, and accelerating innovation across the region.

"We were looking for someone with the knowledge, expertise, and mindset to grow the business in the right way -- someone who truly understands the intrinsic value of building relationships," said Davide Padovani, CEO of Steelforce Packaging. "Brion checked every box. His track record in the market, his leadership style, and his ability to combine inventory flexibility, broad product capabilities, and innovation made him the clear choice."

Talley brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience across the steel and metals industry. Most recently, he served as CEO/President of JFE Shoji America, where he became the first non-Japanese executive to lead a business unit of JFE Shoji Corporation. Under his leadership, the $500+ million organization strengthened its position across automotive, construction, energy, and packaging markets while building a high-performing, multicultural team across North America.

Throughout his career, Talley has led strategic sourcing initiatives, global supply chain programs, and large-scale commercial operations, consistently delivering disciplined growth and strong organizational alignment. He holds an MBA from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and a BA from the University of Maryland.

Kurt Crollet, Chairman of Steelforce Group, the company's Antwerp-based parent organization, added: "North America is a key pillar in our global strategy. Brion's experience and leadership strengthen our ability to execute locally while leveraging the full strength of our global network. This appointment reflects our long-term commitment to the U.S. market."

"I am honored to join Steelforce America at such an important stage of its development," said Talley. "The company has built a strong foundation. I look forward to expanding customer partnerships, driving innovation, and working closely with Davide and the broader team to unlock new growth opportunities."

Talley's appointment signals Steeforce's continued investment in leadership, operational excellence, and long-term value creation in North America.

About Steelforce Packaging

Steelforce Packaging the North American arm of Steelforce Group, a global steel trading and distribution organization headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. Through its international sourcing network and localized commercial execution, Steelforce provides steel and metals solutions to customers across packaging, automotive, construction, energy, and industrial markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918107/Steelforce.jpg

