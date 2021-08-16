Steelcase teams up with Kontrol Technologies to provide air quality monitoring and viral detection technology

The exclusive relationship with Kontrol's BioCloud® Technology will provide real-time detection of airborne pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 to help make workplaces safer as organizations return to the office.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) today announces an exclusive agreement with Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company") to offer customers in the U.S. and Canada access to Kontrol BioCloud® viral detection technology. Kontrol, a leader in smart buildings and cities, will offer its air quality monitoring device exclusively in the contract furniture market through Steelcase's extensive dealer network. BioCloud provides real-time detection of airborne pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2.

BioCloud samples the air continuously through a combination of three independent capture techniques. When the device detects a virus, it sends a communication in the Cloud or over local intranet, notifying workplace leaders in real time. With this actionable information, employers can take the measures needed to mitigate virus outbreaks in the office.

"Steelcase research shows that when people return to the workplace they will expect a greater emphasis on safety — citing air quality and adherence to safety protocols as top needs," said Allan Smith, Steelcase global vice president of marketing. "The office can play a role in helping to mitigate the spread of disease and collaboration with Kontrol BioCloud will help our customers in their efforts to create healthy spaces for their employees when they return to the office."

The Importance of Air Quality and Safer Workspaces



As organizations plan to bring employees back to the office in the coming months, creating safer workplaces will be a critical step in returning to normal. With findings that aerosol transmission is the primary means of spreading COVID-19 (as well as other viruses like influenza A, SARS and viral meningitis, among others), air management is a key area of focus when it comes to creating a safer workplace. Real-time air monitoring can play an important role in establishing the confidence needed for organizations to succeed in the current environment and beyond.

"Kontrol is excited to enter into a marketing alliance with Steelcase, a global leader in workplace solutions that help people feel safe and productive through adaptable furniture and technology. We look forward to delivering air quality and real-time space monitoring technology to the work environment through the extensive Steelcase dealer network," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "The marketing alliance with Steelcase provides Kontrol BioCloud with a significant platform into the United States office market as well as an established corporate customer base."

Starting in early September, organizations across the U.S. and Canada can access Kontrol BioCloud through Steelcase's dealer network, the largest and most reliable dealer network in the industry. Through the exclusive partnership, Steelcase's dealer network will be the only major contract furniture dealer network to offer BioCloud in North America.

For more information on Kontrol BioCloud, visit www.kontrolbiocloud.com

About Steelcase Inc.

Leading organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create workplaces that help people feel safe and are productive, inspiring, and adaptable with our architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com.

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

Kontrol BioCloud ("BioCloud") is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that those technologies will not prove as effective as expected; those customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected; and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Kontrol Technologies Corp.

For further information: Steelcase Contact: Kayla Hanson, [email protected]; Kontrol Technologies Contacts: Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol, [email protected]; Brooks Hamilton, Investor Relations MZ Group, [email protected]

