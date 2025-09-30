Steelcase 2025 Impact Report Highlights the Strength of Community and Progress Toward a Net-Zero Future

Report charts the organization's milestones on its path to improving the wellbeing of people and the planet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS), a global design and thought leader in the world of work, today released its 2025 impact report, "Our Work Toward Better Futures." This document shares the organization's work toward building community, including its growing inclusive design practice. It also highlights progress toward its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050*, featuring the redesign of its highest-selling chairs with 50% more recycled content.

"When we build community and act with intention for both people and the planet, we create spaces where everyone can thrive," said Kim Dabbs, vice president of impact for Steelcase. "This impact report is a reflection of our belief that better is always possible -- and that progress is powered by collective action."

How We Create Community

Steelcase is working toward a better future for people by helping communities thrive, fostering inclusion and acting with integrity. Through employee-led initiatives, an inclusive design practice and a values-driven culture, the company helps create environments where everyone can feel seen, heard and valued -- both at work and in the world. Progress reported this year includes the following:

Seventy-two projects were initiated around the world to encourage employees to volunteer in their communities, driving local impact.





Employees initiated 186 community partnerships in 35 locations globally, deepening local engagement and making an impact through their collective action.





More than 2,000 employees attended Business Inclusion Group events where they learned about different cultures.





81.5% of salaried employees reported seeing the company's Core Values lived day-to-day.





100% of Steelcase donations aligned to UN Sustainable Development Goals.





Charitable giving totaled $10.4 million in FY2025, with $2.7 million from Steelcase donations, community partnerships and employee donations to United Way and another $7.7 million from the Steelcase Foundation, a separate 501c3 nonprofit.

Our Path Toward Net Zero

Steelcase is working toward a better future for the planet by cutting carbon emissions across its operations and supply chain, designing products for circularity to reduce waste and choosing materials that are healthier for people and the environment. Through bold goals, innovative tools and collaborative partnerships, the company is transforming how it designs, makes and delivers products to support a net-zero future. Progress reported this year includes the following:

A 31% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since FY2020, on track toward a goal of 50% by FY2030.





A 37% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from fuel, energy, waste and travel since FY2020.





Doubled the recycled content in Steelcase's high-performance seating portfolio.





Expansion of Circular by Steelcase, which offers a range of end-of-use services to reuse, repair, remake and recycle furniture, keeping products in use and out of landfills.





Over 15,000 CarbonNeutral® certified products purchased by customers globally since FY2023, avoiding more than 2,400 metric tons of CO₂e emissions.





43% recycled content in single-use packaging, up from 40% last year.

Steelcase remains the only company in the contract furniture industry to publish a transparent, actionable net-zero transition plan, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The company continues to partner with suppliers, customers and communities to accelerate collective impact.

The report shares data from the organization's fiscal year 2025, which ran from March 2024 through February 2025.

Download and read the full 2025 Impact Report at Steelcase.com/People-Planet.

About Steelcase

Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. Our purpose is to help the world work better. Along with more than 30 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for many of the places where work happens -- including offices, homes, and learning and health environments. Together with our 11,300 employees, we're working toward better futures for the wellbeing of people and the planet. Our solutions come to life through our global community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 790 locations, store.steelcase.com and other retail partners. For more information, visit Steelcase.com.

*Our reductions are measured from a FY2020 base year.

