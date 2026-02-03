Station House by Hazelview launches new rental suites at Bloor & Dufferin

The two rental towers of Station House are part of Bloor Crossing, a landmark master-planned development that will transform one of Toronto's most vibrant intersections into a complete, connected community. Focused on creating a new community that offers area residents parks, shops, cafes and enticing gathering spaces, Bloor Crossing will also encompass several other placemaking elements: a new City of Toronto-owned Community Hub and daycare on the first two floors of the former Kent School building, a new pedestrian-oriented Assembly Lane.

Hazelview's Station House will introduce over 1,000 new purpose-built rental units alongside thoughtfully integrated residential, retail, and office spaces. The project embodies Hazelview's vision for sustainable, inclusive growth--creating new rental housing, dynamic public spaces, and lasting value for generations to come.

"This development reflects Hazelview's commitment to thoughtful city-building -- adding new rental homes that respond to Toronto's housing needs while honouring the neighbourhood's history," said Michael Williams, Managing Partner and Head of Real Estate Development at Hazelview Investments. "By preserving the heritage façade of Bloor Collegiate Institute, we're ensuring the past remains part of the community's future."

A real neighbourhood surrounded by unique amenities

Station House is composed of two separate phases that will be released a few months apart: Station I and Station II. Both phases are designed by architectural firm Turner Fleischer, with interior design for Station I by Diamond Schmitt, interior design for Station II by Mason Studio, and landscape design by Studio TLA. Together, the team has thoughtfully designed a new community that will attract seekers of a connected lifestyle.

Hazelview's intention is to appeal to renters who value a real neighbourhood feel, are enthusiastic about arts and culture, and love discovering the area's unique retail and restaurants that are easy to access on foot or by TTC.

New green space, retail, and access to TTC

Bloor Crossing includes a new City of Toronto 3,580-square-metre park on Croatia St., a pedestrian-focused Assembly Lane lined with retail and landscaping, and close proximity to Dufferin subway station, making commuting a breeze.

The tagline for Station House is "All Ways Bloor." This reflects how the community is located right on Bloor St. W, a major Toronto artery that provides access to the entire GTA by subway line. Bloor & Dufferin has a Walk Score of 95 and a transit score of 93 – which will make Station House very attractive to renters.

Modern suites, from studios to 3-bedrooms

Station House comprises a variety of options for a range of renters looking for design-forward, modern rental apartments with an array of social and wellness amenities. Suite sizes include studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedrooms, giving renters the right amount of space to suit their living situation, from singles, to young couples and families, and right-sizing older adults.

Heritage-inspired Station I

Station I is a 12-storey, heritage-inspired midrise building at the corner of Collegiate Rd. and Bloor St. Hazelview will be pre-leasing the 284 premium units in Station I in Spring, 2026, with move-in scheduled for Q4, 2026.

Station I offers residents a host of amenities geared to connection and wellness. Setting the design theme for the building, the double-height lobby lounge impresses with exposed wood beams on the ceiling, large windows, and a comfortable seating area around a fireplace.

For entertaining and hosting friends and family, Station I features two party rooms, a refrigerated food delivery room, an event kitchen, coffee station, indoor garden lounge, and BBQ with bistro tables. The serene yoga studio, well-equipped fitness centre, and outdoor pool eliminate the need for a gym membership, and the kids play area makes a great option for fun and games. For furry friends, the outdoor dog run offers fresh air and exercise, and the pet spa keeps them well groomed. Premium retail tenants will front Bloor St. to add even more convenience and choice for residents and the neighbourhood.

Amenity-rich Station II

Station II, at 980 Dufferin Street, comprises two towers of 34 and 38 storeys each, connected by a 7-storey podium. The 856 contemporary rental apartments will be available for pre-leasing in early 2026, with occupancy scheduled for Summer 2026.

Station II provides the ultimate selection of on-site amenities. For fitness and wellness, residents will enjoy using the amenities on the 8th floor that extend from indoors out onto the outdoor terrace. These include the Nordic spa, cold plunge pool and hot tub; spa lounge, sauna, hydrotherapy shower; loungers; fitness studio, cardio and weight room, Pilates room, yoga studio, boxing studio, bikes, and Peloton Studio.

Gathering spaces perfect for hosting friends and family include the lounge area, 8th floor terrace, outdoor BBQ area with seating, grab & go coffee station in the ground floor lobby, large party room with bar, show kitchen, dining room, screening room, outdoor fireplace with seating area, 2 games rooms and show kitchen with bookable dining rooms. Residents who work from home will appreciate the co-working space with private pods, bookable boardrooms, and coworking suite. Station II also offers a hobby room and kids room, plus a pet spa and outdoor dog run.

Station House is a keen example of how a developer can play a lead role in the revitalization of a neighbourhood. The fully accessible urban design of this master-planned community will improve traffic circulation, enhance landscaping designs to improve the pedestrian experience, and offer an abundance of car and bike parking.

About Hazelview Investments

Hazelview Investments Inc. ("Hazelview") is a global real estate investment, development, and property management firm with more than 25 years of experience and over $11 billion* in assets under management. Since 1999, our goal has been to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns through an ownership-driven approach and a strategically integrated platform spanning both private and public markets. We provide a diversified range of real estate investment solutions to institutions and consultants, including equity and debt strategies across public and private markets.

Through Hazelview Properties, we manage over 20,000 rental suites in urban centres across Canada, creating high-quality, sustainable communities that prioritize resident wellbeing and foster pride in place. Guided by long-term vision and deep expertise, Hazelview is committed to creating value for investors, residents, and partners.

SOURCE Hazelview

For further information: stationhouserentals.com, [email protected]