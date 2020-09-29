Statflo Achieves Silver Technology Partner Status with the Twilio Build Partner Program to Drive Customer Engagement

The Silver Partner Status is a testament to Statflo's proven ability to build innovative communications solutions with Twilio

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Statflo, the leading one-to-one business text messaging platform that enables businesses to engage, retain, and grow their base, today announced it has achieved Silver Technology Partner status within the Twilio Build Partner Program. As a Silver Technology Partner, Twilio recognizes Statflo's demonstrated expertise and proven success in building on Twilio's powerful cloud communications platform to transform customer engagement.

"Our partnership with Twilio is a testament to how committed we are to help businesses break through the digital noise and engage their customers like never before. We pride ourselves on enabling our customers with the most secure and flexible messaging platform for regulated markets and Twilio is a key technology partner who helps make that a reality." – Peter Macnee, CEO, Statflo

Twilio, the leading cloud communications platform, enables developers across every industry — from emerging digital disruptors to the world's largest organizations — to reinvent how they engage with their customers. Statflo's Silver Technology Partner status signifies that Statflo has Twilio-certified technical expertise in providing secure, flexible, and reliable messaging solutions to leading brands.

"The Twilio Build Program equips our partners to build powerful, tailored communications solutions and deliver a better overall customer experience. We are happy to recognize Statflo as a trusted technology partner and can't wait to see what they build," said Molly Fischer, Senior Director of ISVs at Twilio.

To build on this momentum, Statflo's co-founder Kevin Gervais and Product Marketing Manager Melissa Yuen will be presenting a special session at SIGNAL, Twilio's Annual Customer and Developer Conference, happening virtually on September 30 and October 1. The session titled ' How TextKit takes Twilio Channels beyond the contact center ' will be centred around how Statflo's new tools for developers work with Twilio to equip front-line teams to create profitable customer relationships through multi-channel outreach.

"Since we launched the first outreach tool for front-line teams in 2012, working with Twilio has enabled us to focus on security, compliance, enterprise features, and achieving incredible results for our users," says Kevin Gervais, co-founder at Statflo. "Compared to other channels, our customers grow same-store retention by 22%, achieve six-times higher conversion rates than other channels and receive reply rates of 30%. Now that we're seeing these results across millions of conversations a year, we're excited to show during our talk how any company or developer can build a new generation of front-line tools that go beyond just sending or receiving a text message."

Statflo's partnership with Twilio has further cemented the company's position as a powerful player in the business text messaging sphere that strives to simplify customer communication by providing secure, flexible, and reliable messaging solutions to leading brands.

About Statflo

Statflo provides the leading 1:1 business text messaging platform for enterprise front-line teams to execute their outreach campaigns and is trusted by thousands of regulated retail locations, along with some of the largest telecom providers. Brands can use our open APIs and SDKs to create new revenue streams, deploy enterprise-grade messaging, enforce compliance, empower customer-facing employees to engage customers, and adapt instantly to changing markets, all with little to no code.

Visit www.statflo.com to book your demo today.

