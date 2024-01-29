STATEMENT STRATEGIES REBRANDS TO STATEMENT WORLDWIDE, UNVEILING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND MEDIA TECHNOLOGY DIVISIONS

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Statement Strategies, the Canadian-based public relations firm specializing in entertainment and technology, announced it has rebranded to Statement Worldwide. With this rebrand comes a strategic expansion, introducing two newly created divisions: consumer products and media technology. This move reflects Statement Worldwide's dedication to breaking new ground within global media consumption and consumer engagement.

Statement Worldwide will now function as a multifaceted consumer products and media company with three divisions. The company will continue to service its current and future clients under its public relations division while developing and launching new products and brands under its consumer products and media technology divisions. The decision to establish new dedicated divisions for consumer products and media emphasizes the company's commitment to anticipating and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse consumer base.

While the public relations division remains a cornerstone to its clientele, the introduction of these new divisions demonstrates a forward-thinking approach. Statement Worldwide's objective is to better serve its existing clients while simultaneously establishing a stronger and more expansive presence both across Canada and the global market.

"When I launched this company, my vision was clear—to collaborate with brands and leaders committed to changing the world. Expanding beyond public relations showcases our dedication to global innovation," said Matthew Celestial, President & CEO of Statement Worldwide. "This rebrand signifies a strategic step towards creating a holistic platform that aligns seamlessly with the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. Our vision is to lead the way in the digital transformation of global media consumption and the way innovative consumer products are introduced to the market."

For more information about Statement Worldwide's expanded offerings and strategic direction, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected] .

ABOUT STATEMENT WORLDWIDE

Statement Worldwide is a dynamic consumer products and media company, spearheaded by President & CEO Matthew Celestial. Positioned at the intersection of consumer products and media technology, the company has evolved into a trailblazer overseeing a diverse portfolio. Driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation and global impact, Statement Worldwide currently manages 20+ in-house brands within its three integral divisions—public relations, consumer products and media technology.

For more information about our brands, please visit us at www.statementworldwide.com .

Facebook: facebook.com/statementworldwide

Instagram: instagram.com/statementwwd

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/statementworldwide

X: twitter.com/statementwwd

SOURCE Statement Strategies Ltd.