Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Announcement on Non-Tobacco Flavored E-cigarette Products

From Pieter Sikkel, President, CEO & Chairman, Pyxus International, Inc.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- "As manufacturers and marketers of e-liquids, an adult-use product, our subsidiaries and affiliates recognize the unique responsibility in bringing nicotine products to market and are committed to responsible marketing practices.

"Our companies recognize the seriousness of youth access to e-liquid products and have long supported responsible efforts to address this issue. Bans and outright restrictions of an adult's use of flavors in e-liquid products are misguided and not based on scientific research. The fact is, e-liquids are intended only for responsible adult consumption and, like other adult products, the effort should be focused on educating and preventing underage access to all e-liquids rather than restricting the types of products legal age adults can and do enjoy today."

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) is a global agricultural company with 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

For further information: Joel Thomas, (919) 379-4300, http://www.pyxus.com

Related Links

http://www.pyxus.com

