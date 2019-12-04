Statement - Port of Montreal Terminal Project to help Canadian importers and exporters get their goods to market faster

OTTAWA, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, made the following statement on today's announcement by the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

"We welcome the investment announcement by the Canada Infrastructure Bank and the Montreal Port Authority towards the expansion of the Port of Montreal terminal in Contrecoeur, Quebec. This investment commitment is an important step in the development of a new container terminal.

The port's infrastructure will be modernized using sustainable development planning to reduce the project's greenhouse gas emissions. The new terminal for shipping containers will reduce capacity issues at the Port of Montreal, the largest port in Eastern Canada. In turn, this will strengthen Canada's economy and international trade by helping importers and exporters get their goods to market faster.

This collaboration reflects the Government of Canada's priority to invest in green, modern and resilient public infrastructure. Investments in projects like this one are vital to the country's economic growth by improving trade corridors to global markets and building upon our world class waterways and transportation infrastructure. I look forward to seeing progress on this important project."

