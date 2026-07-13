STATEMENT FROM THE RIGMORA BIOTECH INVESTORS

MONACO, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Rigmora Biotech Investors welcome the order issued July 10th 2026 by Hon. Justice Jalil Asif KC of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

Following the hearing on July 1, the court determined that control of ATP Life Sciences Ventures L.P. ("the Fund") should be taken away from the current General Partner, ATP III GP Ltd, which is led by Dr. Seth Harrison. With immediate effect the Fund will be managed by independent office holders appointed by the Grand Court, Mr. Alexander Lawson and Mr. Barry Lynch of Alvarez & Marsal.

The Rigmora Biotech Investors are convinced that the immediate removal of the current General Partner's control over the Fund, with the future management of the Fund to be conducted by professional and independent office holders, is in the best interest of the Fund and will result in maximization of the Fund's value.

Brian Cattell, CLP Strategies [email protected]

SOURCE Rigmora Biotech Investors