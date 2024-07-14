Statement from Minister Sajjan regarding wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, issued the following statement:

" The Government of Canada, our Government Operations Centre and public safety officials are closely following the developments in Labrador City, where an out-of-control wildfire is burning very close to the city limits. The provincial government issued an evacuation order on July 12, for Labrador City. The nearby towns of Wabush and Fermont, in Quebec, remain under evacuation alert and residents are being asked to prepare to evacuate on short notice should the situation worsen.

On July 13, in my role as Minister of Emergency Preparedness, I have approved a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to support their efforts to combat the wildfire threatening Labrador City. To this end, the Government Operations Centre is working with federal and provincial partners to coordinate the response to the situation and mobilize all necessary federal resources.

On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to thank the firefighters, first responders, emergency management officials, and local volunteers working tirelessly to support Canadians in need."

