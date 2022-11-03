Statement from Métis Communities Across Alberta

Métis Nation of Alberta "Constitution" referendum is not valid – will be ignored

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - In an unprecedented act of solidarity, 9 Métis Nations, communities and Locals from across Alberta are issuing joint statements in response to the effort by the Métis Nation of Alberta Association (MNA) to justify a single Métis "constitution" by way of a referendum.

In short, these communities agree that regardless of the outcome of the vote – one that is highly dubious – no MNA constitution will apply to these communities, nor be recognized as valid in any way.

This joint declaration will be followed by a letter to the Hon. Marc Miller, Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations, advising him not to attempt to ratify the "constitution" into federal legislation and that the communities represented here will make every effort to fight any such legislation, including in the courts.

Ron Quintal is the President of the Fort McKay Métis Nation – one of the first Métis Nations to be granted "credible assertion" status by the Province of Alberta. Credible Assertion means the Government of Alberta has recognized the Fort McKay's Métis historic Métis community that is represented by Fort McKay Métis Nation, and not the MNA. Lac St. Anne Métis Community has also received this recognition. According to Quintal, "the MNA is not a governing organization. They are nothing more than a society as defined by the Alberta Societies Act. They have no authority to govern anyone. That's the law. For the MNA to presume to hold a dubious vote and then take governance control of established Nations like Fort McKay is a little like Vladimir Putin seizing land, then holding a vote to try to justify it. Let us be very clear, what the MNA is attempting is a power and asset grab. We will not be part of it, and we will oppose it strenuously. Métis people in communities like mine have already elected their leadership – we do not need to cede any governance authority to another body. And we will not."

The Métis communities committed to not recognizing the vote or the so-called constitution are:

Fort McKay Métis Nation ("Fort McKay")

Lac Ste. Anne Métis Community Association ("Lac Ste. Anne")

Cadotte Lake Métis Nation Association ("Cadotte Lake")

Willow Lake Métis Association ("Willow Lake")

The Athabasca Landing Métis Nation ("Athabasca Landing")

The Chard Métis Nation ("Chard")

Lakeland Métis Community

Owl River Métis Community

Edmonton Métis Community

The MNA is engaged in a major advertising campaign to persuade Métis people to participate in this referendum. The communities listed above encourage Métis people across the province to decline to participate.

SOURCE Fort McKay Métis

For further information: To request an interview please contact: Morten Paulsen, 403.399.3377, [email protected]