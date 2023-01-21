MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - This is a statement from cardinal Ouellet :

"Respecting the confidentiality of the Vatican's Vos estis lux mundi complaint process, until now, I had not wanted to comment on Golias magazine's allegations concerning the existence of a second complaint made against me by a woman.

I confirm that I voluntarily participated in the investigation of this complaint and that I fully cooperated in this regard. I have nothing to hide and have acted transparently throughout this process.

I was ultimately informed that the complaint was dismissed, due in part to the fact that the complainant chose not to meet with those conducting the investigation after she filed her complaint.

As I mentioned during this investigation, I deny any wrongdoing with respect to this woman. I would like to emphasize that, to my knowledge, there has been no request from this woman to reopen the investigation. I have not been the subject of any other complaint on her part, either civil or criminal.

I reiterate the importance for all victims of sexual abuse to denounce this type of publication and not to be discouraged by it. For this reason, I will not comment further. "

SOURCE Cardinal Ouellet