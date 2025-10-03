News provided byCorrectional Services Canada - Quebec
Oct 03, 2025, 14:28 ET
LAVAL, QC, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 1, 2025, Michel Lambert, an inmate from Federal Training Centre, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of death, the inmate was 73 years old and had been serving a sentence of 12 years since May 6, 2022.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
Contact : Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]
