SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 21, 2024, Steven Bélanger, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of three years and six months which commenced on February 25, 2022, for possession of substances for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

