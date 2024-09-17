Statement - Death of an inmate from Archambault Institution

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 15, 2024, Guy Bissonnette, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the person had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on October 26, 1990, for second-degree murder.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

