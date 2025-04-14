SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 10, 2025, Jean-Claude Doiron, an inmate from Archambault Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 82 years old and had been serving a 4-year sentence since March 14, 2025.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

