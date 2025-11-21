STATEMENT - Canada's new homes can be both affordable and accessible

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Ahead of National Housing Day on November 22, Marie-Josée Houle, the Federal Housing Advocate, and Christopher T. Sutton, Canada's Accessibility Commissioner, issue the following statement:

On National Housing Day, we call for urgent action to ensure that every person in Canada -- regardless of who they are, their background, or their ability -- has access to affordable and accessible housing.

Accessible housing is a fundamental human right. Yet for far too many people in Canada, this right remains out of reach. People with disabilities, and others in vulnerable situations, continue to face barriers to housing that deny them dignity, safety, and independence. In some cases, people with disabilities are turning to medical assistance in dying (MAiD) because they cannot find affordable, accessible housing and the supports they need to live independently. This is unacceptable.

The federal government's recent announcement of $13 billion dollars to build non-market homes through the Build Canada Homes agency is a welcome step. These new homes must be both affordable and accessible to meet the diverse needs of a diverse Canadian population.

Over eight million Canadians aged 15 and older live with a disability, and that number will rise as our population ages. Accessible housing supports participation in the workforce, strengthens communities, and reduces strain on health and social systems. It is not only a human rights imperative -- it is a smart and sustainable public investment.

History offers a warning. Many of us can still see wartime houses built in the 1940s to address a national housing crisis. They provided affordable homes, but were not designed to meet the diverse and changing needs of Canadians, including veterans returning from combat with disabilities. Eighty-five years later, we cannot make the same mistake.

That's why the solution cannot focus solely on the number of new units built. We need homes that are permanently affordable and that meet people's needs now, and for generations to come.

We already have the knowledge and the tools to make this happen. Accessibility Standards Canada has developed national standards for accessible and accessible-ready housing. The standards include flexible design features, such as reinforced walls that can support future lifts or grab bars. When accessibility is built in from the start, it costs less, takes less time, and avoids disruption when people's needs change and their homes need to be modified.

These standards are already reflected in the federal government's Housing Design Catalogue, which includes free, ready-to-build accessible designs. Architects, builders, and developers can adopt these designs now for any type of dwelling.

The National Building Code must also evolve. It still lacks comprehensive accessibility requirements and exempts many types of small-scale housing. With more than one in four Canadians aged 15 and older living with a disability, accessibility cannot remain optional -- it must become standard.

The Accessible Canada Act's goal of achieving an accessible Canada by 2040 underscores the need for federal investments that eliminate -- rather than perpetuate -- barriers. This includes federal investments in non-market housing. This national housing plan can do both: meet urgent housing needs and fulfill Canada's human rights obligations. Designing for accessibility and adaptability from the start does not have to cost more -- and it offers true public value for public investment.

On this National Housing Day, we must act with urgency and purpose. Let's make accessibility and affordability inseparable in every housing decision we make. Because a strong Canada is one where everyone has a place to call home -- and no one is left behind.

Helpful links

Stay connected

You can follow the Federal Housing Advocate, the Accessibility Commissioner and the Canadian Human Rights Commission on social media.

Watch us on YouTube.

SOURCE Office of the Federal Housing Advocate

Media contacts: Media Relations, 613-943-9118, [email protected]