OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - "I am honoured to take on the role of Commissioner of the Public Order Emergency Commission and I look forward to beginning this important work.

"In the coming days and weeks, I will be working to establish the Public Order Emergency Commission and will be offering more information on the functioning of the Commission in the near future.

"I am committed to ensuring that the process is as open and transparent as possible, recognizing the tight timelines for reporting imposed by the Emergencies Act.

"As noted by the Prime Minister, I will be submitting a final report to the Government of Canada that will be tabled in the House of Commons and Senate of Canada by February 20, 2023 ."

SOURCE The Honourable Paul S. Rouleau, Commissioner of the Public Order Emergency Commission

For further information: Public Order Emergency Commission Media Relations: [email protected]