Statement by Minister LeBlanc on the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, today issued the following statement:

"The Commissioner of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, Justice Hogue, has written to the Privy Council Office (PCO) requesting an extension to the timeline for the delivery of her first report. Upon learning of her request, we shared a copy of the letter with the opposition parties.

The Government of Canada has subsequently agreed to grant the Commissioner the extension. Her first report will now be delivered on May 3rd, 2024."

