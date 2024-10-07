State of Nayarit Named the Official Mexican Tourism Destination of the Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero of the state of Nayarit in Mexico announced today that the state is now the official Mexican Tourism Destination of the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League and their home game venue, Rogers Arena.

"We are very pleased to be able to partner with such an integral part of the Vancouver world," said Navarro Quintero. "We invite Vancouverites to visit the state of Nayarit to embark on a journey filled with rugged, pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and vibrant cultural experiences.

"We are home to breathtaking scenery, rich culture, and warm hospitality," the governor added. "Nayarit is always an unforgettable experience for travelers seeking relaxation, adventure, and exploration."

"One of the great things about the game of hockey is its ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds, which makes this new partnership with the state of Nayarit so meaningful," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports &Entertainment, Business Operations. "Our fans enjoy unforgettable experiences at Rogers Arena, and I'm sure they'll also be eager to visit Mexico and immerse themselves in the stunning scenery and rich culture of Nayarit."

As the "Official Mexican Tourism Destination of the Canucks," the state of Nayarit will benefit from a comprehensive, multi-platform marketing campaign that will feature its world-class tourism offerings. The partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) includes onsite events, signage across Rogers Arena, and social media promotions for VIP experiences with the team, among other elements of the campaign.

The partnership with CSE marks the second sports such alliance for Nayarit following its alliance with National Football League team the Dallas Cowboys, announced in late August. Both efforts comprise the initial part of the state's historic entrance to the world of professional sports and tourism partnerships.

The campaign aims to benefit from the visibility these sports alliances will create and expose more potential visitors interested in exploring the varied tourism offerings found in Nayarit.

Photos: click here

For more news: click here

SOURCE State of Nayarit Tourism Board

Gustavo Rivas, [email protected]