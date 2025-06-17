Startek® recognized with 5 Comparably Awards for excellence across leadership, career growth and team performance

- Awards highlight Startek's focus on people-first culture and business-aligned talent development

DENVER, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced today that it has been recognized with five Comparably Awards for 2025. The company was honored in the categories of Best Career Growth, Best Leadership Teams, Best HR Teams, Best Product & Design Teams and Best Sales Teams—underscoring its commitment to building a high-performing, future-ready workforce.

Comparably Awards are based entirely on employee feedback, making these recognitions a direct reflection of how Startek team members experience leadership, growth opportunities and collaboration. The honors highlight the company's continued investment in talent and focus on aligning people strategy with business impact.

"At Startek, we believe that business growth and employee career progression go hand in hand," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek. "Our focus on creating a high-impact workplace—where every individual has the tools, support and opportunities to perform and succeed—directly fuels our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients. These awards reinforce our belief that investing in people is core to building sustainable, scalable value."

With a global workforce across 13 countries, Startek continues to foster a culture of learning, innovation and inclusion. These latest awards position Startek as an employer of choice and reinforce its approach to putting people at the heart of its transformation journey.

About Startek®

For over 35 years, Startek has been at the forefront of customer experience management, serving the world's leading brands. Operating in 13 countries with more than 38,000 associates, Startek delivers personalized experiences across voice and digital channels. Clients span diverse industries, including telecommunications, retail, e-commerce, financial services and travel.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About Comparably

Comparably by ZoomInfo is a leading employee review platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. and Canadian companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations across nearly 20 workplace categories—based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location and education—it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and salary data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit comparably.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Startek

Media Contact: Twinkle Sood, Media Relations, Startek, [email protected], +91-9819748033