Startek® Philippines wins silver at HR Excellence Awards 2025 for excellence in employee engagement

Recognition highlights the Startek commitment to building an engaged, motivated and high-performing workforce

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that Startek Philippines has been honored with the Silver Award for Excellence in Employee Engagement at the HR Excellence Awards 2025, presented by Human Resources Online on August 7 in Manila.

The HR Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in HR strategy and execution, recognizing organizations that set new benchmarks for people practices. Competing against organizations across multiple industry sectors, Startek Philippines was the only BPO to receive recognition in this category.

This award honors the company's effective strategies to engage and motivate employees, initiatives that prioritize employee voice and recognition, and forward-thinking policies designed to deliver long-term impact. From creating inclusive feedback channels to implementing innovative recognition programs, Startek Philippines continues to embed engagement into its culture—driving organizational success and business growth.

"At Startek, employee engagement is a strategic driver of business performance," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "By creating a culture where every voice is heard, contributions are valued, and growth is nurtured, we empower our teams to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients. This recognition reflects how our people-first approach directly translates into higher productivity, stronger client partnerships, and sustainable growth."

The rigorous two-step evaluation process included an in-depth submission of Startek people practices, followed by assessment from a distinguished panel of judges. The Silver Award reflects the company's ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where associates feel empowered, supported and motivated to perform at their best.

About The HR Excellence Awards

The awards were established in 2012 to provide an incubator platform for HR teams to showcase their HR strategies and initiatives. Over the years, it has evolved from showcasing great practices, to a benchmarking stalwart across industries. The first edition of HR Excellence Awards Philippines launched in 2022.

Fundamentally, the ideology underpinning the awards remains the same: Honouring best-in-class HR teams and individuals for their spectacular work executed across the entire HR function. It aims to bring together talented HR professionals as one force to champion the way forward.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Startek

Media Contact: Twinkle Sood, Media Relations, Startek, Email: [email protected], Website: www.startek.com