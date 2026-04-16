Startek® and CCI Global complete merger, creating a global leader in Human Augmented AI

With over 50,000 associates across 55 delivery centers worldwide, the unified organization scales AI-led, human-centric CX solutions for the world's leading enterprises.

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced the successful completion of its merger with CCI Global. This union creates a new industry leader built on a singular vision: delivering human-centric, AI-led customer experience at scale.

The unified organization brings together over 50,000 associates serving leading global enterprises in sectors such as BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Ecommerce and Telecom. With 55 delivery centers across 22 countries, this expanded reach strengthens the group's ability to provide seamless, high-quality CX across a diversified network spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa.

The integration of Startek's digital heritage with CCI Global's operational framework creates a powerful foundation for Human Augmented AI. By blending agentic AI capabilities with a high-EQ global workforce, the unified organization delivers sophisticated automation that strengthens human connections rather than replacing them. This approach ensures that complex customer needs are met through smarter, more cost-effective solutions that drive business growth without sacrificing empathy.

"By merging Startek's digital heritage with CCI's operational excellence, we aren't just scaling. We are redefining the CX category," said Bharat Rao, Global CEO, Startek. "We are moving beyond the traditional BPO model to lead a new era of Human Augmented AI, where technology empowers our associates to focus on the emotional intelligence that drives true customer loyalty."

The organization is already integrating Startek's proprietary data analytics platform with CCI's best-in-class operating frameworks. This combined roadmap ensures clients will see immediate improvements in predictive insights, reduced digital friction and measurable gains in agent productivity through real-time AI coaching.

"Our success has always been rooted in our people," said Martin Roe, CEO, CCI Global. "By joining forces with Startek, we are providing our 50,000 associates with the most advanced AI tools in the industry, ensuring that every interaction, whether in Africa, Europe, Asia or the Americas, is defined by both technical precision and human ingenuity."

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 14 countries with a team of 38,000 plus associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

About CCI Global

CCI is Africa's largest and a pioneer in business process outsourcing, delivering innovative, digitally enabled customer experience solutions to leading global brands. With two decades of industry experience, and a team of 17,000+ employees, CCI supports clients across the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and beyond. CCI has positively impacted over 350,000+ lives through job creation and continues to set the benchmark for operational excellence, impactful growth and world-class customer experience. To learn more visit www.cciglobal.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Startek

Media Contacts: Twinkle Sood, Media Relations, Startek, Email: [email protected], Mobile: +91 9819748033 ; Kristi Barrientos-Fawcett, Global PR & Comms Manager, CCI Global, Email: kristi.barrientos@cciglobal