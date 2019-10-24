Start.ca to Offer Further Improvements to Internet Plans Following CRTC Decision

London Internet Service Provider Start.ca to offer faster, more affordable internet service to additional 14,000 customers

LONDON, ON, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Start.ca is pleased to announce further improvements to its lineup of internet plans. After lowering prices and increasing speeds on several internet plans last month, more plans will be getting faster or more affordable. The changes affect over 14,000 existing Start.ca customers, who will now see either more money in their pockets or a free speed increase next month.

These changes will happen automatically, with no action required from customers.

The decision to continue lowering prices and increasing speeds is Start.ca's way of passing along the benefits of a recent Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decision.

In August, after several years of investigation and data analysis, the CRTC decided to lower the rates that smaller internet providers have to pay to access network infrastructure in Canada. This decision was made to benefit Canadian consumers by encouraging competition and innovation within the telecommunications industry.

These improvements to Start.ca's lineup of internet plans are largely a result of the CRTC decision.

For more information, visit Start.ca.

About Start.ca:

Based in London, Ontario, Start.ca has been providing internet service throughout Ontario for almost 25 years. Start.ca offers fibre, cable, and DSL internet, as well as TV and home phone services. Additionally, Start.ca offers a full suite of business internet and data centre services.

SOURCE Start.ca

For further information: Media Contact: Peter Rocca, CEO, Office: 519-963-1841, Email: rocca@start.ca

Related Links

https://www.start.ca

