Starr Peak Hires Top Geological Consulting Firm and Launches Exploration Program on Newmétal

Johnathan More, Chairman and CEO of Starr Peak commented, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to have Laurentia Exploration in charge of our exploration program. Their continuing success working with our neighbors, Amex Exploration, gives us a huge advantage. They have explored and drilled in excess of 100,000 meters for Amex which gives Starr Peak a massive head start to understanding the geology and defining our drill targets. It is also important to note that Amex has been having huge success drilling in an easterly direction which is extremely close and on trend and strike to our Newmetal property."

The NewMétal project was recently expanded to a total of 64 mineral claims covering 1,888 hectares of highly prospective ground. The property claims are comprised of a block directly adjacent to the past-producing Normétal Mine and on trend to Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron project. The geology underlaying the Property is comprised of felsic and intermediate volcanic and felsic plutonic rocks of the Normétal formation and is highly prospective for gold-rich VMS mineralization and orogenic gold mineralization.

Starr Peak, in association with Laurentia Exploration, has recently launched an initial program of compilation, prospecting, and geological mapping, and plans to complete an airborne EM survey and high-resolution MAG drone geophysics in the fall of 2020 in order to prepare for an inaugural drilling campaign in winter of 2021.

The NewMétal Property is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec, along the Chicobi Deformation Zone. The Property is directly adjacent to Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property, from which recently announced drill results include 44.22 g/t Au over 9.10 metres and 30.98 g/t Au over 8.50 metres, and the past-producing Normétal Mine, from which ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag were extracted during the periods of 1926-1929, 1931-1933, and 1937-1975 and developed down to a depth of 2.7 km below surface.

The NewMétal Property is cross-cut by the Normetal Fault Horizon associated with gold and base metal mineralization along strike. The property is also located in the eastern extension of the Perron fault known to be a prolific gold bearing structure. Geology underlaying the Property consists of favourable rhyolite and mafic volcanic rocks, as well as diabase dikes and granitic intrusions. Two known mineral showings occur on the Property. The Rang I-Lots 44-57 showing was identified in diamond drilling in 1966, with samples reaching up to 0.02% Cu and 2.38% Zn over 0.15 metres in historical drillhole Sondage 1-66, and up to 1.02 g/t Au occurring over unknown widths in drillhole Sondage 93-05. The Perron-Desmeloizes-Nord showing is a surface showing identified in 1952 with select samples reaching up to 14.5 g/t Au.

Qualified Person

Alexis Paulin Bissonnette, Ing. (OIQ 5037621), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

References

Perron-Desmeloizes-Nord: http://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/signet/classes/I1103_index?format=COMPLET&type_reqt=U&mode=NOUVELLE&l=A&entt=GM&numr_utls=2755180&alias_table_crit=F4E02&mnen_crit=NUMR_INTER&oper_crit=EGAL&valr_crit=4018

Rang I-Lots 44-57:

http://sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca/signet/classes/I1103_index?format=COMPLET&type_reqt=U&mode=NOUVELLE&l=A&entt=GM&numr_utls=2755180&alias_table_crit=F4E02&mnen_crit=NUMR_INTER&oper_crit=EGAL&valr_crit=4019

Amex Exploration Perron Project:

Amex Exploration Inc. Press Releases dated July 16, 2020 and May 21, 2019

Normetal Mine:

Summary Report, Normetmar Project, January 1988 by L. Boivin

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Starr Peak Exploration Ltd.,

"Johnathan More"

Johnathan More

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Starr Peak Exploration Ltd.

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral deposits. The primary objective of the Company is to acquire, explore and develop high potential and quality gold deposits and projects in the Americas. The Company is committed to create long term shareholder value through mineral discoveries.

