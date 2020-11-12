Starr Peak Announces Closing of $2,650,000 Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSX-V: STE) (OTC: STRPF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of Flow-Through Units at $2.00 per Unit. The Company has issued 1,325,000 Units at $2.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,650,000. Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $2.50 per share for a period of 18 months from closing.

In connection with the closing, the Company paid a finder's fee of 6% cash and issued an aggregate of 79,500 finders warrants to certain finders. The finders warrants are exercisable at $2.50 per share for a period of 18 months from closing. The Shares and Warrants issued on this final tranche, including the finders' warrants, are subject to a hold period expiring March 13, 2021.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for drilling and exploration activities on the Company's Quebec properties.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Starr Peak Exploration Ltd.,

"Johnathan More"

Johnathan More

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

About Starr Peak Exploration Ltd.

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral deposits. The primary objective of the Company is to acquire, explore and develop high potential and quality gold deposits and projects in the Americas. The Company is committed to create long term shareholder value through mineral discoveries.

STARR PEAK EXPLORATION LTD.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward- looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Starr Peak Exploration Ltd.

For further information: Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO, Tel: 646-661-0409, https://www.starrpeakexploration.com/

Related Links

https://www.starrpeakexploration.com/

