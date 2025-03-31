Starlizard Integrity Services identifies 159 suspicious football matches played globally in 2024

New report analyses over 74,000 games in national and international competitions, as well as friendly matches.

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sports integrity specialists Starlizard Integrity Services (SIS) have identified 159 football matches played around the world in 2024 as suspicious.

In a major study, monitoring and analysing 74,386 football matches played in 2024, SIS found that 159 - representing 0.21% of the analysed matches - showed indicators of potential manipulation. This is a drop from the 171 suspicious matches identified in 2023 (0.23% of that year's analysed matches).

The SIS 2024 data revealed that:

67 of the matches assessed as suspicious were played in the South American region and represent 0.61% of the total matches analysed in the region. This is the highest regional percentage of suspicious matches and above the global average percentage of 0.21%. Note that 11.3% more matches were monitored and analysed in the South American region in 2024 compared to 2023.

139 suspicious matches identified in 2024 were played in domestic league and cup competitions (87.4%), with 92 matches (57.9%) in domestic leagues below the top league. It should also be noted that 87% of the total matches monitored and analysed in 2024 took place in domestic league and cup competitions.

Club friendly matches continue to present concerns, with 14 such matches assessed as suspicious in 2024. This represents 0.51% of the club friendly matches analysed in 2024, whereas, in 2023, 0.78% of club friendly matches analysed were identified as suspicious. 0.42% of all friendly matches (including club, international, women's and youth matches) played in 2024 were identified as suspicious, compared to 0.20% of all competitive matches.

Three youth matches were identified as suspicious in 2024, compared to ten in 2023.

No suspicious women's matches were identified in 2023, and only one such match was identified in 2024. This match had a HIGH Suspicion Rating.

The prominence of suspicious betting on First-Half Only markets continued in 2024. Of the 159 matches identified as suspicious during the year, 61 (38.4%) involved betting exclusively on First-Half Only markets.

A further 11 matches in 2024 also showed suspicious betting on First-Half Only Markets as well as the Full-Time Markets, meaning that, in total, 72 matches (45.3%) saw suspicious betting involving First-Half Only Markets.

Matches analysed by SIS are categorised as "suspicious" when they are found to have suspect betting patterns associated with them that may be indicative of match-fixing. While the level of suspicion will vary across matches depending on the nature and amount of evidence discovered, SIS believes that all matches so identified would warrant further investigation. Furthermore, note that annual figures are likely to change after the publication of a report, as a result of SIS analysing matches retrospectively – for example, in response to new intelligence or in support of subsequent investigations

The full report can be downloaded at: www.starlizardintegrity.com

Affy Sheikh, Head of Starlizard Integrity Services, commented: "We are encouraged by the findings of the 2024 report, which show a slight decrease in the number and proportion of suspicious football matches compared to the previous year. Any fall in the level of suspicious matches is to be welcomed as it may indicate that efforts to enhance the integrity of football are making a positive impact.

That being said, the data also highlights ongoing concerns, particularly an apparent shift towards the South American region.

This, together with the continued high prevalence of suspicious betting on First-Half Only markets and the persistence of suspicious activity in friendly matches, underscore the ongoing need for vigilance and robust measures to combat match manipulation. Starlizard Integrity Services remain committed to working with our partners across the globe to ensure the integrity of football at all levels, particularly through our Komodo anti-match-fixing platform, which is available for free to sports governing bodies and law enforcement agencies".

About Starlizard Integrity Services

Starlizard Integrity Services (SIS) is the specialist integrity division of Starlizard, the London-based sports betting consultancy. Starlizard's detailed understanding of sport and sporting performance, as well as its active involvement in betting markets, affords a unique perspective, enabling the company to know better than anyone else in the world when betting markets and sporting contests look wrong. Starlizard has been providing independent integrity services for sports governing bodies and associations since 2010, and established SIS in 2017 as a dedicated resource to focus entirely on this work. Combining its deep insight into how betting markets should behave with detailed on-pitch performance data analysis and research, SIS is ideally placed to identify suspicious matches and betting patterns. In 2023, SIS launched its award-winning Komodo online anti-match-fixing platform, which is free to use for sports governing bodies and law enforcement agencies, providing them with alerts and suspicious match reports designed for evidential use. For more information, visit www.starlizardintegrity.com

