Starlight U.S. Residential Fund Provides Update on Emerson at Buda Property

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Residential Fund (TSXV: SURF.A) (TSXV: SURF.U) (the "Fund") previously disclosed that the Fund's Emerson at Buda ("Emerson") property was unable to satisfy the loan extension conditions in respect of its outstanding loans. The Fund also had previously disclosed that one of the lenders may consider commencing foreclosure proceedings. The Fund confirms that the foreclosure proceedings have been finalized through a public auction which resulted in the transfer of ownership of Emerson (through foreclosure and resulting transfer of the ownership interests in the entity that owns Emerson), to a third party. Prior to the transfer, Emerson was valued by the Fund at less than the associated loans. The transfer of the Emerson property resulted in no net proceeds to the Fund and had no impact on the net asset value of the Fund.

ABOUT STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND

The Fund is a trust formed under the laws of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning, and operating a portfolio of income producing multi-family and single family residential rental properties in the U.S. residential real estate market located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. Subsequent to the transfer described above, the Fund has interests in and operates a portfolio comprising interests in 1,029, Class "A" stabilized, income producing multi-family residential suites located in Tampa, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Fund is a "closed-end" fund formed under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, pursuant to a declaration of trust dated September 23, 2021, as amended and restated. The Fund was established for the primary purpose of directly or indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio primarily composed of income-producing residential properties in the Fund's target metrics or that can achieve significant increases in rental rates as a result of undertaking high return, value-add capital expenditures and active asset management.

