Starlight U.S. Residential Fund Completes Acquisition of Class "A" Institutional Quality Multi-Family Property in Austin, Texas

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Residential Fund (TSXV: SURF.A) (TSXV: SURF.U) (the "Fund") announced today that, further to its initial announcement dated December 14, 2021, it has acquired Emerson at Buda ("Emerson"), a Class "A" institutional quality multi-family property completed in 2021 and located in a suburb of Austin, Texas (the "Property"). The US $80.0 million purchase price was satisfied by proceeds from the initial public offering and the Fund intends to finance Emerson with first mortgage debt post-closing.

Emerson is located approximately 27 kilometres south of downtown Austin at 950 FM2001. The property is comprised of 304 multi-family residential suites in 22 garden-style two-storey buildings on a 16-acre site comprised of one, two and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include a clubhouse, resort style pool with cabanas, sand volleyball court, pet park and dog spa, 24-hour fitness centre and a co-working space with video conferencing facilities. Apartment suites feature stainless steel appliance package, shaker cabinets, feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchen cabinetry, walk-in closets, wood-style plank flooring, and kitchen islands in select suites.

"We are excited to add another high-quality apartment community to the Fund. Emerson at Buda is well situated in one of the most dynamic markets in the US and will help to further geographically diversify the Fund's Class "A" portfolio", Evan Kirsh, President Starlight U.S Residential Fund

The Fund has retained Avenue5 Residential ("Avenue5") to property manage Emerson. Avenue5 is a boutique property management company with over 80,000 suites under management, including the Fund's Lyric Apartments property located in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, please visit www.emersonbuda.com.

The Fund has provided notice to the TSX Venture Exchange of the completion of its acquisition of Emerson at Buda.

About Starlight U.S. Residential Fund

The Fund is a trust formed under the laws of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning, and operating a portfolio of income producing multi-family and single- family residential rental properties in the U.S. residential real estate market located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. The Fund currently has interests in and operates a portfolio comprising interests in 1,437, Class "A" stabilized, income producing multi-family residential suites located in Austin, Texas, Tampa, Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada and Raleigh, North Carolina, and 45 single-family residential rental homes in Atlanta, Georgia.

For further information: Evan Kirsh, President, Starlight U.S. Residential Fund, +1-647 725- 0417, [email protected]; Martin Liddell, Chief Financial Officer, Starlight U.S. Residential Fund, +1-647 729-2588, [email protected]