Starlight U.S. Residential Fund Acquires Class "A" Institutional Quality Multi-Family Property in Phoenix, Arizona Completing Full Deployment of Initial Public Offering Proceeds

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Residential Fund (TSXV: SURF.A) (TSXV: SURF.U) (the "Fund") announced today that, further to its initial announcement on April 18, 2022, it has acquired a 90% interest in The Ventura at a purchase price of approximately US$117.5 million. The Ventura is a 272-suite Class "A" institutional quality multi-family property completed in 1995 and located in the Chandler submarket of Phoenix, Arizona (the "Property").

The remaining 10% interest in the Property has been indirectly acquired by Daniel Drimmer, a Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Starlight U.S. Residential Fund GP, Inc., the Fund's general partner, and the principal of the Fund's manager, Starlight Investments US AM Group LP. All decision making in respect of the Property, including day-to-day and material decisions, will be proportionately made by Mr. Drimmer and the Fund through established governance practices.

The purchase price for the Property was satisfied with: (i) cash on hand; (ii) a new first mortgage financing on the Property; and (iii) net proceeds from the refinancing of Bainbridge Sunlake. In addition, a corporate loan has been secured by the Fund. On an aggregate basis, the new debt totals approximately US$172.8 million and as of May 25, 2022, carries a weighted average interest rate of approximately 4.29% and a weighted average term of approximately 2.4 years.

The Ventura

The Ventura consists of 22 garden-style buildings on a 32-acre site comprised of one, two and three-bedroom suites. Currently, suites feature nine-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Upgraded suites include wood vinyl plank flooring, updated cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, undermount sinks, kitchen backsplash, smart thermostats, full-size washers and dryers, and upgraded nickel hardware, plumbing and lighting fixtures.

"We are excited to add another high-quality apartment community to the Fund and to complete the deployment of the proceeds from the Fund's initial public offering within seven months. The Fund is very well diversified geographically with interests in multi-family properties located in six cities, all with strong growth prospects. The Ventura is located in Chandler, one of Phoenix's strongest submarkets, and is positioned to experience positive operational results through organic market rent growth and the continuation of the suite renovation program," explained Evan Kirsh, President of the Fund.

The Fund has selected Mark Taylor to property manage The Ventura. Mark Taylor currently manages 977 units for Starlight U.S. Residential in Phoenix.

About Starlight U.S. Residential Fund

The Fund is a trust formed under the laws of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning, and operating a portfolio of income producing multi-family and single- family residential rental properties in the U.S. residential real estate market located primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The Fund currently has interests in and operates a portfolio comprising interests in 1,973, Class "A" stabilized, income producing multi-family residential suites located in Austin, Texas, Tampa, Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada, Raleigh, North Carolina, Orlando, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona and 94 single-family residential rental homes in Atlanta, Georgia.

