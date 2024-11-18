STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ANNOUNCES Q3-2024 RESULTS INCLUDING NORMALIZED YEAR-OVER-YEAR NOI GROWTH OF 2.5%

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 2) Core Plus Fund (TSXV: SCPT.A) (TSXV: SCPT.U) (the "Fund") announced today its results of operations and financial condition for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3-2024") and nine months ended September 30, 2024 ("YTD-2024"). Certain comparative figures are included for the three months ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3-2023") and nine months ended September 30, 2023 ("YTD-2023")

All amounts in this press release are in thousands of United States ("U.S.") dollars except for average monthly rent ("AMR") or unless otherwise stated. All references to "C$" are to Canadian dollars.

"The Fund owns a high-quality, well located and diversified portfolio of multi-family communities which achieved normalized net operating income growth of 2.5% for Q3-2024," commented Evan Kirsh, the Fund's President. "The Fund continues to focus on increasing net operating income at its properties through active asset management and navigating the current challenging capital markets environment with the goal of maximizing the total return for investors upon exit."

Q3-2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Q3-2024 revenue from property operations and net operating income ("NOI") 1 were $5,412 and $3,638 (Q3-2023 - $5,333 and $3,387 ), respectively, representing an increase of 1.5% and 7.4%, respectively relative to Q3-2023. Q3-2024 NOI normalized to exclude the impact of certain adjustments to property taxes would have increased by 2.5% relative to Q3-2023.

were and (Q3-2023 - and ), respectively, representing an increase of 1.5% and 7.4%, respectively relative to Q3-2023. Q3-2024 NOI normalized to exclude the impact of certain adjustments to property taxes would have increased by 2.5% relative to Q3-2023. The Fund achieved a 1.1% increase in AMR 1 from Q3-2023 to Q3-2024 and economic occupancy 1 of 94.6% during Q3-2024.

from Q3-2023 to Q3-2024 and economic occupancy of 94.6% during Q3-2024. The Fund completed 17 in-suite value-add upgrades at Summermill at Falls River ("Summermill") during Q3-2024, which generated an average rental premium of $200 and an average return on cost of approximately 15.0%.

and an average return on cost of approximately 15.0%. As at November 15, 2024 , the Fund had collected 98.4% of rents for Q3-2024, with further amounts expected to be collected in future periods, demonstrating the Fund's high quality resident base and operating performance.

, the Fund had collected 98.4% of rents for Q3-2024, with further amounts expected to be collected in future periods, demonstrating the Fund's high quality resident base and operating performance. The Fund reported a net loss and comprehensive loss for Q3-2024 of $2,608 (Q3-2023 - net income and comprehensive income of $104 ). Q3-2023 included a recovery related to the provision for carried interest, partially offset by a fair value loss on investment properties (no corresponding amounts in Q3-2024).

(Q3-2023 - net income and comprehensive income of ). Q3-2023 included a recovery related to the provision for carried interest, partially offset by a fair value loss on investment properties (no corresponding amounts in Q3-2024). On November 18, 2024 , Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.2) Core Plus, GP Inc., the general partner of the Fund ("Starlight GP") approved the second term extension to March 31, 2026 ("Term Extension") to provide the Fund with additional flexibility to capitalize on anticipated improvements to the real estate investment market (see "Subsequent Events").

YTD-2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue from property operations and NOI for YTD-2024 were $16,249 and $10,313 (YTD-2023 - $15,863 and $9,960 ), respectively, representing an increase of 2.4% and 3.5%, respectively, relative to YTD-2023.

and (YTD-2023 - and ), respectively, representing an increase of 2.4% and 3.5%, respectively, relative to YTD-2023. The Fund reported a net loss and comprehensive loss for YTD-2024 of $8,781 (YTD-2023 - $11,288 ). YTD-2023 included amounts for fair value loss on investment properties, deferred taxes and provision for carried interest expense with no corresponding amounts reported in YTD-2024.

(YTD-2023 - ). YTD-2023 included amounts for fair value loss on investment properties, deferred taxes and provision for carried interest expense with no corresponding amounts reported in YTD-2024. The Fund completed 52 in-suite value-add upgrades at Summermill during YTD-2024, which generated an average rental premium of $227 and an average return on cost of approximately 16.4%.

and an average return on cost of approximately 16.4%. On February 27, 2024 , Summermill was selected as a winner of the Carbon Reduction and Energy Conservation Award under the US multi-family asset class for exceptional water conservation, as part of the Institute of Real Estate Management submissions.

, Summermill was selected as a winner of the Carbon Reduction and Energy Conservation Award under the US multi-family asset class for exceptional water conservation, as part of the Institute of Real Estate Management submissions. On January 22, 2024 , the Fund modified the Summermill loan payable to discharge its obligation to purchase a replacement interest rate cap and defer a portion of the debt service at the property, up to a maximum of $290 per month subject to certain terms. The amendment will allow the Fund to retain additional liquidity of up to $3,480 , per annum, highlighting the Fund's focus on preserving liquidity to allow the Fund to capitalize on more robust market dynamics upon the eventual sale of the Fund's properties.

FINANCIAL CONDITION AND OPERATING RESULTS

Highlights of the financial and operating performance of the Fund as at September 30, 2024 and for Q3-2024 and YTD-2024, including a comparison to December 31, 2023 and Q3-2023 and YTD-2023 as applicable, are provided below:







September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Operational Information







Number of properties



3 3 Total suites



995 995 Economic occupancy(1)



94.6 % 92.2 % Physical occupancy(1)(2)



93.4 % 92.6 % AMR (in actual dollars)



$ 1,751 $ 1,744 AMR per square foot (in actual dollars)



$ 1.73 $ 1.72 Estimated gap to market versus in-place rents(2)



(1.3) % 2.4 % Selected Financial Information







Gross book value(2)



$ 303,059 $ 301,600 Indebtedness(2)



$ 256,891 $ 252,054 Indebtedness to gross book value(2)



84.8 % 83.6 % Weighted average interest rate - as at period end(2)(3)



6.53 % 5.78 % Weighted average loan term to maturity(3)



1.30 years 1.19 years

Q3-2024 Q3-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 Summarized Income Statement







Revenue from property operations $ 5,412 $ 5,333 $ 16,249 $ 15,863 Property operating costs (1,439) (1,409) (4,274) (4,212) Property taxes(4) (335) (537) (1,662) (1,691) Adjusted income from operations / NOI $ 3,638 $ 3,387 $ 10,313 $ 9,960 Fund and trust expenses (367) (375) (1,148) (1,108) Finance costs (including non-cash items)(5) (5,719) (6,571) (16,581) (14,725) Other income and expenses(6) (160) 3,663 (1,365) (5,415) Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,608) $ 104 $ (8,781) $ (11,288) Other Selected Financial Information







Funds from operations ("FFO")(2) $ (1,676) $ (2,383) $ (5,244) $ (3,456) FFO per unit - basic and diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.22) $ (0.48) $ (0.32) Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")(2) $ (155) $ (732) $ (1,109) $ (1,396) AFFO per unit - basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.07) $ (0.10) $ (0.13) Weighted average interest rate - average during period(2) 6.52 % 5.57 % 6.50 % 5.51 % Interest coverage ratio(2)(7) 0.97x 0.81 x 0.90x 0.87 x Indebtedness coverage ratio(2)(7) 0.97x 0.81 x 0.90x 0.87 x Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic/diluted 10,902 10,902 10,902 10,902

(1) Economic occupancy for Q3-2024 and Q4-2023 and physical occupancy as at the end of each applicable reporting period. (2) This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (see "non-IFRS financial measures and reconciliation"). The increase in AFFO, interest coverage ratio and indebtedness coverage ratio from Q3-2023 to Q3-2024 is primarily due to the increases in NOI, partially offset by increases in interest costs (excluding any accrued interest costs payable upon maturity of the applicable loans). The increased interest costs noted are primarily due to the Fund not replacing the interest rate cap related to the Summermill loan payable upon expiration in January 2024, which allowed the Fund to retain substantial liquidity. The AFFO, interest coverage ratio and indebtedness coverage ratio presented herein exclude $990 and $2,570 of interest costs for Q3-2024 and YTD-2024 or debt service shortfall funding from applicable lenders which are deferred and payable upon maturity of the applicable loan payable. (3) The weighted average interest rate on loans payable is presented as at September 30, 2024 based on the one-month term Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") as at that date, subject to any interest rate caps in place. The increase in the Fund's weighted average interest rate to 6.52% during Q3-2024 is primarily due to the expiration of the interest rate cap at Summermill which had a strike rate of 3.00%. The Fund did not replace such interest rate cap to allow the Fund to retain substantial liquidity. The weighted average term to maturity presented as at September 30, 2024 assumes the Fund has taken advantage of the one-year extension option of certain loans payable which are subject to certain conditions. (4) Property taxes include the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee 21 – Levies fair value adjustment and treat property taxes as an expense that is amortized during the fiscal year for the purpose of calculating NOI. These amounts have been reported under property taxes under the Fund's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the applicable reporting periods. (5) Finance costs include interest expense on loans payable, non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt and fair value changes in derivative financial instruments. (6) Includes dividends to preferred shareholders, unrealized foreign exchange gain, unrealized foreign exchange loss, fair value (gain) loss of investment properties, provision for carried interest and deferred income taxes. (7) The Fund's interest and indebtedness coverage ratios were 0.97x and 0.90x during Q3-2024 and YTD-2024, with the Fund's operating results have been offset by increases in the Fund's interest costs as a result of the Fund utilizing a variable rate debt strategy which allows the Fund to maintain maximum flexibility for the potential sale of the Fund's properties at the end of, or during, the Fund's term. These calculations exclude $990 and $2,570 of interest costs or debt service shortfall funding for Q3-2024 and YTD-2024 as these amounts are accrued and payable only at maturity of the applicable loan payable. The Fund also had interest rate caps on the Fund's loans payable in place as at September 30, 2024 which in certain instances protect the Fund from increases in SOFR beyond stipulated levels. Given the Fund was also formed as a "closed-end" limited partnership with an initial term of three years (see "Q3-2024 Highlights"), a targeted yield of 4.0% and a pre-tax targeted annual total return of 11% across all classes of units, the Fund continues to monitor interest and indebtedness coverage ratios with the goal of maximizing the total return for investors during the Fund's term. Subsequent to September 30, 2024, Starlight GP approved the second Term Extension to provide the Fund with additional flexibility to capitalize on anticipated improvements to the real estate investment market (see "Subsequent Events").











NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

The Fund's condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Certain terms that may be used in this press release including AFFO, AMR, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, cash provided by operating activities including interest costs, economic occupancy, estimated gap to market versus in-place rents, FFO, gross book value, indebtedness, indebtedness coverage ratio, indebtedness to gross book value, interest coverage ratio and NOI (collectively, the "Non-IFRS Measures") as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this press release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. The Fund uses these measures to better assess the Fund's underlying performance and financial position and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Further details on Non-IFRS Measures are set out in the Fund's management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section for Q3-2024 available on the Fund's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

A reconciliation of the Fund's interest coverage ratio and indebtedness coverage ratio are provided below:

Interest and indebtedness coverage ratio Q3-2024 Q3-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,608) $ 104 $ (8,781) $ (11,288) (Deduct) / Add: non-cash or one-time items including distributions(1) 1,509 (786) 5,239 10,028 Adjusted net loss and comprehensive loss(2) $ (1,099) $ (682) $ (3,542) $ (1,260) Interest coverage ratio(3)(4) 0.97x 0.81x 0.90x 0.87x Indebtedness coverage ratio(4)(5) 0.97x 0.81x 0.90x 0.87x

(1) Comprised of unrealized foreign exchange gain, deferred income taxes, amortization of financing costs, fair value adjustment on derivative instruments, fair value adjustment on investment properties, provision for carried interest and loss on early extinguishment of debt. (2) This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (see "non-IFRS financial measures"). (3) Interest coverage ratio is calculated as adjusted net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income excluding interest expense divided by interest expense. (4) These calculations exclude $990 and $2,570 of interest costs or debt service shortfall funding for Q3-2024 and YTD-2024 as these amounts are deferred and payable only at maturity of the applicable loan payable. (5) Indebtedness coverage ratio is calculated as adjusted net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income excluding interest expense divided by interest expense and mandatory principal payments on the Fund's loans payable.













The Fund's interest coverage ratio and indebtedness coverage ratio were each 0.97x during Q3-2024. The improvement in both ratios during Q3-2024 relative to Q3-2023 was due to increases in NOI and the Fund having the ability to defer a portion of interest costs which are excluded from the calculations above amounting to $990 and $2,570 for Q3-2024 and YTD-2024 as these amounts are payable at maturity of the applicable loan. Although the interest coverage and indebtedness coverage ratios have been negatively impacted by the increases in SOFR, operating results for the Fund's properties have remained stable and any shortfalls in debt service ratios are funded from cash on hand, including any proceeds from financing activities as applicable.

The Fund also utilizes interest rate caps, swaps and fixed rate debt in certain instances to protect the Fund from increases in SOFR beyond stipulated levels.

CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES RECONCILIATION TO FFO and AFFO

The Fund was formed as a "closed-end" limited partnership with an initial term of three years, which was extended to March 31, 2026 on November 18, 2024 (see "Subsequent Events"), a targeted yield of 4.0% and a pre-tax targeted total annual return of 11% across all classes of units of the Fund.

For Q3-2024, basic and diluted AFFO and AFFO per Unit were $(155) and $(0.01), respectively (Q3-2023 - $(732) and $(0.07)), representing an increase in AFFO of $577, primarily due to the increases in NOI and reductions in the Fund's interest costs (excluding the $990 of accrued interest costs payable upon maturity of the applicable loan payable included in interest costs during Q3-2024 which have been added back in the AFFO presented).

1 This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (see "non-IFRS financial measures").

A reconciliation of the Fund's cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS to FFO and AFFO for Q3-2024, YTD-2024, Q3-2023 and YTD-2023 are provided below:





Q3-2024 Q3-2023 YTD-2024 YTD-2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 3,108 $ 3,291 $ 9,677 $ 7,478 Less: interest costs (4,360) (3,676) (12,678) (10,031) Cash used in operating activities, including interest costs(1) $ (1,252) $ (385) $ (3,001) $ (2,553) Add / (Deduct):







Change in non-cash operating working capital (610) (596) (1,620) (943) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (1,363) — (1,363) Change in restricted cash 767 304 1,090 2,250 Amortization of financing costs (581) (343) (1,713) (847) FFO $ (1,676) $ (2,383) $ (5,244) $ (3,456) Add / (Deduct):







Amortization of financing costs 581 343 1,713 847 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 1,363 — 1,363 Vacancy costs associated with the properties upgrade program 25 20 77 72 Sustaining capital expenditures and suite renovation reserves (75) (75) (225) (222) Accrued interest costs(2) 990 — 2,570 — AFFO $ (155) $ (732) $ (1,109) $ (1,396)

(1) This metric is a non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS (see "non-IFRS financial measures"). (2) These amounts represent interest costs that are deferred and payable only at maturity of the applicable loan payable.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On November 7, 2024, the Fund purchased an interest rate cap with notional amount of $72,000, six-month term (November 1, 2024 to May 1, 2025) and 3.24% term SOFR strike rate. In addition, the Fund purchased an interest rate cap with notional amount of $24,000, one-year term (November 1, 2024 to October 31, 2025) and 3.24% term SOFR strike rate.

On November 18, 2024, the Starlight GP approved the second Term Extension of the Fund's term to March 31, 2026 to provide the Fund with additional flexibility to capitalize on anticipated improvements to the real estate investment market.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Since early 2022, concerns over elevated levels of inflation have resulted in a significant increase in interest rates with the U.S. Federal Reserve raising the Federal Funds Rate by approximately 525 basis points. During the third quarter of 2024, the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced the Federal Funds Rate by 50 basis points and in November 2024 reduced the rate by a further 25 basis points to approximately 450 basis points as of November 18, 2024. Further interest rate reductions are expected later in 2024 and into 2025 with uncertainty remaining regarding the extent of these potential reductions. Interest rate increases typically lead to increases in borrowing costs for the Fund, reducing cash flow, given the Fund primarily employs a variable rate debt strategy due to the Fund's initial three-year term in order to provide maximum flexibility upon the eventual sale of the Fund's properties during or at the end of the Fund's term. Similarly, as interest rates drop, the Fund's floating rate debt can benefit from such reductions. Historically, investments in multi-family properties have provided an effective hedge against inflation given the short-term nature of each resident lease which has been somewhat reflected in the rent growth achieved at the Fund's properties where AMR increased by 1.1% from Q3-2023 to Q3-2024. Furthermore, the Fund does have certain interest rate caps, swaps or fixed rate debt in place which protect the Fund from increases in interest rates beyond stipulated levels and for stipulated terms as described in detail in the Fund's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Fund also continues to closely monitor the U.S. employment and inflation data as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions in relation to future interest rates and resulting impact these may have on the Fund's financial performance in future periods.

The primary markets in which the Fund operates in, have seen an elevated level of new supply delivered during 2023 and 2024 which contributed to the deceleration in rent growth in the primary markets during late 2023, relative to levels achieved in 2022 and earlier in 2023. Interest rates also continue to remain elevated which, along with higher levels of inflation and a softening in market conditions in late 2023, has significantly disrupted active and new construction of comparable communities in the primary markets in which the Fund operates that would have otherwise been delivered in the second half of 2025 or 2026. This potential reduction in construction may create a temporary imbalance in the supply of comparable multi-suite residential properties in future periods. This imbalance, alongside continued economic strength and solid fundamentals may be supportive of favourable supply and demand conditions for the Fund's properties in future periods and could result in future increases in occupancy and rent growth. The Fund believes it is well positioned to take advantage of these conditions should they transpire given the quality of the Fund's properties and the benefit of having a resident pool employed across a diverse job base.

The reductions in the Federal Funds Rate announced by the Federal Reserve in September and November 2024 have helped to reduce the volatility of short-term interest rate expectations but long-term interest rates continue to be volatile. Although inflation has reduced significantly from its peak, markets and the Federal Reserve continue to closely monitor inflation and unemployment figures as well as integrate the potential impacts of anticipated changes to legislation and regulation resulting from the recent U.S. election that may impact the future outlook for interest rates. The Fund continues to closely monitor these trends including the potential impact of elevated interest rates on the Fund's liquidity and financial performance, including the costs of purchasing interest rate caps required to be replaced under certain of the Fund's loan payables and any further reduction in interest rates which markets are expecting later in 2024 and through early 2025. Market forecasts from RealPage anticipate a potential reduction in rent growth and occupancy in the markets in which the Fund operates in 2024 relative to the levels achieved in 2023, which the Fund considers along with a range of potential outcomes for financial performance when evaluating the Fund's liquidity position. During this period of capital markets uncertainty, the Fund may also enter into additional financing or evaluate potential asset sales to allow the Fund to maintain sufficient liquidity to provide the Fund with the opportunity to capitalize on more robust market dynamics with the goal of maximizing the total return for investors during the Fund's term.

Further disclosure surrounding the Future Outlook is included in the Fund's MD&A in the "Future Outlook" section for Q3-2024 under the Fund's profile, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and which reflect the Fund's current expectations regarding future events, including the overall financial performance of the Fund and its properties, as well as the impact of elevated levels of inflation and interest rates

Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Fund's financial performance, financial position and cash flows as at and for the periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information may relate to future results, the impact of inflation levels and interest rates, the ability of the Fund to make and the resumption of future distributions, the trading price of the Fund's TSX Venture Exchange listed class A units and U units ("Listed Units") and the value of the Fund's unlisted units, which include all Units other than the Listed Units, acquisitions, financing, performance, achievements, events, prospects or opportunities for the Fund or the real estate industry and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, occupancy levels, AMR, taxes, and plans and objectives of or involving the Fund. Particularly, matters described in "Future Outlook" are forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. Those risks and uncertainties include: the extent and sustainability of potential higher levels of inflation and the potential impact on the Fund's operating costs; the pace at which and degree of any changes in interest rates that impact the Fund's weighted average interest rate may occur; the ability of the Fund to make and the resumption of future distributions; the trading price of the Listed Units; changes in government legislation or tax laws which would impact any potential income taxes or other taxes rendered or payable with respect to the Fund's properties or the Fund's legal entities; the impact of elevated interest rates and inflation as well as supply chain issues on new supply of multi-family communities; the extent to which favorable operating conditions achieved during historical periods may continue in future periods; the applicability of any government regulation concerning the Fund's residents or rents; and the availability of debt financing or ability of the Fund to extend loans as loans payable become due during the Fund's term. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Fund's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Fund and its business, and could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results.

Information contained in forward-looking information is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances, including the following: the impact of elevated levels of inflation on the Fund's operating costs; the impact of future interest rates on the Fund's financial performance; the availability of debt financing as loans payable become due during the Fund's term and any resulting impact on the Fund's liquidity; the trading price of the Listed Units; the applicability of any government regulation concerning the Fund's residents or rents; the realization of property value appreciation and timing thereof; the inventory of residential real estate properties (including single-family rental homes); the availability of residential properties for potential future acquisition, if any, and the price at which such properties may be acquired; the ability of the Fund to benefit from any value add program the Fund conducts at certain properties; the price at which the Fund's properties may be disposed and the timing thereof; closing and other transaction costs in connection with the acquisition and disposition of the Fund's properties; the extent of competition for residential properties; the impact of interest costs, inflation and supply chain issues have on new supply of multi-family communities; the extent to which favorable operating conditions achieved during historical periods may continue in future periods; the growth in NOI generated and from its value-add initiatives; the population of residential real estate market participants; assumptions about the markets in which the Fund operates; expenditures and fees in connection with the maintenance, operation and administration of the Fund's properties; the ability of the ability of the Manager to manage and operate the Fund's properties or achieve similar returns to previous investment funds managed by the Manager; the global and North American economic environment; foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of the Fund to realize the estimated gap in market versus in-place rents through future rental rate increases; and governmental regulations or tax laws. Given this period of uncertainty, there can be no assurance regarding: (a) operations and performance or the volatility of the Units; (b) the Fund's ability to mitigate such impacts; (c) credit, market, operational, and liquidity risks generally; (d) the Manager or any of its affiliates, will continue its involvement as asset manager of the Fund in accordance with its current asset management agreement; and (e) other risks inherent to the Fund's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Fund.

The forward-looking information included in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as specifically required by applicable Canadian securities law, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ABOUT STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND

The Fund is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of value-add, income producing rental properties in the U.S. multi-family real estate market. The Fund currently owns interests in three properties, consisting of 995 suites with an average year of construction in 2013.

For the Fund's complete condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended September 30, 2024 and any other information related to the Fund, please visit www.sedarplus.ca. Further details regarding the Fund's unit performance and distributions, market conditions where the Fund's properties are located, performance by the Fund's properties and a capital investment update are also available in the Fund's November 2024 Newsletter which is available on the Fund's profile at www.starlightinvest.com .

Please visit us at www.starlightinvest.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/starlight-investments-ltd-

