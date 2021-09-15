Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Core Plus Fund Announces September 2021 Distributions

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Core Plus Fund (TSX.V: SCPO.UN) (the "Fund") today announced its September 2021 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units, Class D Units, Class F Units, Class I Units, Class E and Class U Units (collectively, the "Units"), payable on October 15, 2021 to holders of Units of record at September 30, 2021. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0.03750 per Class A Unit, representing approximately C$0.45 per Unit on an annualized basis;





About Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 1) Core Plus Fund

The Fund is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in the United States multi-family real estate market.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: To learn more about the Fund, visit www.starlightus.com or contact: Evan Kirsh, President, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.1) Core Plus Fund, +1-647-725-0417, [email protected]; Martin Liddell, Chief Financial Officer, Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.1) Core Plus Fund, +1-647-729-2588, [email protected]