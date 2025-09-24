Starlab Selects Vivace to Manufacture Primary Structure for Commercial Space Station

This agreement marks a major milestone in the development of Starlab and another step toward its Critical Design Review in December.

HOUSTON and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Starlab Space LLC has selected Vivace Corporation to manufacture the primary structure for its next-generation commercial space station. The aluminum-based structure, one of the largest single spaceflight structures ever developed for launch, will be built at Vivace's facility in New Orleans, La., with additional development and testing support from the Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF) in Louisiana.

Artist's rendering of Starlab space station in orbit above Earth Starlab and Vivace company logos side-by-side

Starlab is designed to extend the legacy of the International Space Station and provide uninterrupted access to low-Earth orbit for scientific research, technology development and commercial applications. As the most capable of NASA's Commercial LEO Destination (CLD) concepts, Starlab will offer a continuous astronaut presence and support a wide range of national and international users.

"Selecting Vivace to lead the manufacturing of Starlab's primary structure is a major milestone," said Marshall Smith, Starlab CEO. "Starlab is meticulously engineered to deliver scalability, reliability, and mission-critical research to our partners. This collaboration is instrumental in transforming that vision into reality, perpetuating the ISS legacy, and ensuring NASA and its international partners continue to have seamless access to orbit in the post-ISS era."

Vivace will leverage its advanced aerospace engineering expertise, collaborating with Starlab and its international partners, to finalize the design-to-manufacture and begin the manufacturing process for the primary structure.

"Vivace is honored to be selected as Starlab's partner for this groundbreaking program," said Steve Cook, Chairman of Vivace. "Manufacturing one of the largest space structures in our nation's history demands precision, expertise, and proven processes. Leveraging Vivace's high-TRL capabilities and facilities in Louisiana, we are proud to contribute to this significant project supporting U.S. and allied leadership in human spaceflight."

The program will use Vivace's New Orleans facility at MAF for fabrication, with support from U.S. Government partners for subject matter expertise, structural analysis and potential test infrastructure. MAF will also support specialized large-scale manufacturing and assembly operations.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry added, "We are excited that Vivace Corporation and Starlab have partnered to utilize the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility as a central element in the design and build of the structures for the Starlab spacecraft. Our human spaceflight program is essential to U.S. national security, and leveraging this world-class multi-tenant facility, which originally played a role in winning WWII, is a key part of 'Freedom's Forge 2.0'."

Development is underway on the station's flight article, with a rigorous testing campaign ahead of its historic launch later this decade. Once operational, Starlab will deliver sustained, unmatched research and commercial opportunities in microgravity, supporting life sciences, advanced materials and technology demonstrations for government and private sector customers.

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), Airbus , Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space and Palantir Technologies , with strategic partners including Hilton, Northrop Grumman and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab's advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space. For more information, visit starlab-space.com .

About Vivace International

Founded in 2006 and based in NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility near New Orleans, Louisiana, Vivace provides mission-critical product development, engineering, and management services for U.S. spaceflight systems, hypersonics, and launch vehicle markets. Its products include flight hardware, ground support equipment, development hardware, tooling, and engineering services. From concept development through detailed design, analysis, manufacture, and test, Vivace develops high-performance, efficient solutions and delivers them on time. Learn more at Vivace.com.

